Kilgore, TX

Injuries reported, homes leveled in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. By 5:45 p.m., all of the warnings in the region were allowed to expire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
LIVE: NWS expands Enhanced Risk area to include Tyler

11 a.m.: The Enhanced Risk for today has been expanded by the National Weather Service to include the Tyler and Longview area. 9:15 a.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Smith County through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Threats include a few tornadoes, isolated hail up to ping-pong...
TYLER, TX
Kids' Kaleidoscope holds food drive to benefit East Texans in need

The children of Kids’ Kaleidoscope, a ministry of Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, experienced the joy of giving during their annual canned food drive. Each class – from 18 months to kindergarten – was encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help provide for families in need in the Tyler community. The donations were given to The King’s Storehouse, a ministry that distributes food to nonprofits serving the needy in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
Tyler nonprofit to give away Christmas trees for community

After raising a significant amount of money during its inaugural year, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will now allow East Texans to take home one of its fresh evergreen trees for free. High quality Nordmann and Noble fir trees are available to take home beginning Sunday and lasting until Friday, or...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Tyler bakery set to celebrate year in business, prepares for holiday rush

A bakery tucked away in Tyler's historic Azalea District is hard at work preparing for the holiday rush. Get Baked by Christina opened last December and has been going strong ever since. The bakery is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday. Owner Christina Alvarado, a Tyler native, said...
TYLER, TX

