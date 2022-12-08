The children of Kids’ Kaleidoscope, a ministry of Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, experienced the joy of giving during their annual canned food drive. Each class – from 18 months to kindergarten – was encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help provide for families in need in the Tyler community. The donations were given to The King’s Storehouse, a ministry that distributes food to nonprofits serving the needy in East Texas.

