Read full article on original website
Related
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
WWE Raw On 12/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 12 averaged 1.472 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.536 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest viewership number that Raw has recorded since July 4, 2022.
WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place
WWE Raw (12/12) - To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Number One Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.
Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue
Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
Trevor Murdoch, Chris Adonis, Luke Hawx In Action On 12/13 NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr (12/13) - Champions Series First Round: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx. - Champions Series First Round: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana. - Champions Series First Round: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. - Champions Series First Round: Dax Draper and Mims vs. Rhett Titus and Trevor Murdoch. Fightful provides...
Dynamite & Rampage To Air On AEW Plus In Brazil In 2023, Usos Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 12, 2022. - AEW Dynamite & Rampage will no longer air on Space in Brazil starting in 2023. Instead, AEW Plus will be the new home for the flagship shows in Brazil:. - The Usos are The Ones: WWE Canvas 2...
Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized
Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, No Start Date Announced
Tony Khan addresses the future of ROH television. During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Khan gave an update on where fans would be able to watch ROH television in the future. Tony Khan said there has been a "soft launch" of HonorClub, he's put a lot of money into...
Danny Limelight On What Led To AEW And MLW Departures, Free Agency | Grapsody Interview
Grapsody Interviews MLW and AEW veteran Danny Limelight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/12): Willow Nightingale, Best Friends, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 12, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/12) Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Zack Clayton...
Tony Khan Says That Injury Prevented Colt Cabana From Competing At ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana wasn't cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle. Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion's pay-per-view events. In April, Cabana took on Blake Christian in singles action at ROH Supercard Of Honor. In July, Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Samoa Joe: It Don't Matter If It's Miro, Cody Rhodes Can Return; Show Up And I'll Whoop Your Ass
Samoa Joe welcomes all challengers. Joe is the reigning and defending ROH Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion. He's had open challenges and has already defeated the likes of AR Fox, Darby Allin, and Juice Robinson in successful title defenses. Speaking at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Joe said...
WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE King And Queen Of The Ring'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On December 8, WWE filed to trademark "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring" for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media. Full description:. Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is...
Smoke DZA Hopes Solo Sikoa Was Sent By The Rock, Leading To The Rock's Return
Smoke DZA gives his thoughts on the Bloodline storyline. Smoke DZA is a rapper and wrestling fan who has done a song with MVP, made wrestling references in his music, and dropped albums using wrestling themes as beats. Smoke appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg and weighed in on...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Spoilers (Taped On 12/11)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest set of NJPW STRONG tapings on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. Full results, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:. NJPW STRONG Nemesis Spoilers (Taped On 12/11) Blake Christian def. KEITA.
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out
Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic
Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
New Day: We Want To Help Pretty Deadly Flourish
New Day came to NXT on the Tuesday before NXT Deadline, setting up an NXT Tag Team Championship bout against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) at NXT Deadline. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) were victorious in the bout, making them the second team in WWE history to hold the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) were the first.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0