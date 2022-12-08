ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place

WWE Raw (12/12) - To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Number One Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.
Alexa Bliss Becomes #1 Contender To Raw Women's Title On 12/12 WWE Raw, Bray Wyatt Teases Continue

Bianca Belair has a new challenger. After defeating Bayley in a match on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss is officially the number one contender to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Bliss was able to knock off Bayley after sending her into the bottom turnbuckle with a dropkick. Moments later, Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss to pick up the victory and secure her status as number one contender.
Trevor Murdoch, Chris Adonis, Luke Hawx In Action On 12/13 NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr (12/13) - Champions Series First Round: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx. - Champions Series First Round: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana. - Champions Series First Round: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. - Champions Series First Round: Dax Draper and Mims vs. Rhett Titus and Trevor Murdoch. Fightful provides...
Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized

Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE King And Queen Of The Ring'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On December 8, WWE filed to trademark "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring" for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media. Full description:. Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Spoilers (Taped On 12/11)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest set of NJPW STRONG tapings on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. Full results, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:. NJPW STRONG Nemesis Spoilers (Taped On 12/11) Blake Christian def. KEITA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out

Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic

Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
WASHINGTON STATE
New Day: We Want To Help Pretty Deadly Flourish

New Day came to NXT on the Tuesday before NXT Deadline, setting up an NXT Tag Team Championship bout against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) at NXT Deadline. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) were victorious in the bout, making them the second team in WWE history to hold the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) were the first.
