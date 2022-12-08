Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Metro News
Ihlenfeld says covid fraud indictments just the start
WHEELING ,W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said recent indictments in connection with alleged covid fraud are just the beginning. “We want to let the public know that there’s good work being done behind the scenes with the team in my office and to encourage the public to call us,” Ihlenfeld said.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged for setting his apartment on fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he set fire to his own apartment. 25-year-old Todd Riley, Jr., of Morgantown, was involved in an argument with two people he knew around noon on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint.
Last gun show of the year comes to an end
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its last gun show of the year on Dec. 10 and 11.
WTRF
Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
Medicine shortage affecting West Virginia pharmacies
In the middle of a "tripledemic," some medications, including Children's Tylenol, are hard to find in stock.
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
WDTV
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
Metro News
Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
Metro News
DOH prepping for work on I-79 bridges from Clarksburg to Pennsylvania state line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has awarded a $62.4 million bid to rehabilitate 13 Interstate 79 bridges from Clarksburg to the Pennsylvania state line over the next four years. “Thirteen bridges will be renovated and another contract will be awarded to replace six more bridges in...
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WDTV
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
Parts of Bridgeport won’t have water starting Tuesday
The City of Bridgeport announced that multiple areas will be affected by a planned water outage on Dec. 13 and 14.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Comments / 0