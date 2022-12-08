ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Ihlenfeld says covid fraud indictments just the start

WHEELING ,W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said recent indictments in connection with alleged covid fraud are just the beginning. “We want to let the public know that there’s good work being done behind the scenes with the team in my office and to encourage the public to call us,” Ihlenfeld said.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man charged for setting his apartment on fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he set fire to his own apartment. 25-year-old Todd Riley, Jr., of Morgantown, was involved in an argument with two people he knew around noon on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
THOMAS, WV
WDTV

‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Sinkhole causes issues in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
STAR CITY, WV
Metro News

Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews battle fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy