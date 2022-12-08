Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Jackson continues to miss time with a knee injury, recording his fourth consecutive missed practice on Tuesday. To have a shot at playing this weekend, Jackson will likely need to return to at least a limited practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Tyler Huntley (concussion) was able to practice on Tuesday, but still needs to be cleared to be under center on Saturday.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 15
It's playoff time in fantasy football. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll mostly stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
DeeJay Dallas (ankle) won't play for Seattle in Week 14
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Both Dallas and Kenneth Walker have been ruled out for ankle sprains. That will leave Travis Homer and Tony Jones as the available running backs behind Geno Smith and Co. In 12...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with Cleveland because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring but was removed from the final practice report and cleared to play.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
numberfire.com
Mike White (ribs) planning to play in Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) expects to play in Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. Despite a recent trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons, New York's quarterback feels he is ready to play in Week 15. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game but, nah, I feel good," said White when asking about his status. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.” Expect White to start under center if he can practice in full with the Jets.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies Monday in place of injured Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones will start Monday in the team' sgame against the Atlanta Hawks. Jones comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, that will not be the case Monday night. Ja Morant has been ruled out of action due to right thigh soreness, and as a result, it'll be Jones who steps into the starting role at the point.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) practicing on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Huntley left Week 14's game with a concussion but was seen at the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media. Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice for the fourth consecutive time. Huntley still needs to clear protocols to play on Saturday, but his presence at practice on Tuesday is a good sign.
numberfire.com
Jets 'preparing' to have Mike White (ribs) ready for Week 15
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is "preparing" to have quarterback Mike White (ribs) ready for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. White took multiple massive hits to his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) a 'limited' participant in 49ers' Monday walkthrough
The San Francisco 49ers listed quarterback Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) as a limited participant on their injury report for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy underwent an MRI for an oblique injury earlier in the day as a precaution, and it appears now that the breakout rookie signal caller is on track to suit up against the Seahawks on a short week. His status will be important to monitor over the next few days.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson placed in concussion protocol following Week 14 loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently in the concussion protocol. Wilson took a hard fall after getting tangled up with a defender in Week 14, landing directly on his head. He was quickly ruled out for the game after an evaluation on the sidelines, leaving Brett Rypien to take over at quarterback against the Chiefs. While he started the game quite slowly, Wilson did eventually start playing better up until his injury, and has hopefully begun to turn the corner in what has been a remarkably disappointing season.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 15 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett placed in concussion protocol, considered day-to-day
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been placed in concussion protocol after he was forced to leave Week 14's contest in the first half. This is the second time Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has been placed in concussion protocol this season. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is unable to be cleared for Sunday's contest against a Carolina Panthers' defense allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Josh Green (elbow) remains out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (elbow) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will miss his third straight game with a right elbow sprain. In a matchup versus a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more playing time off the bench on Wednesday night.
