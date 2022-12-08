ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (knee) out again on Tuesday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams continues to work his way toward his season debut but will not be available on Tuesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Al Horford (personal) has also been ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anunoby (hip) out at least 1 week

Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby (hip) will be re-evaluated in one week. Anunoby will miss at least four games with recent left hip soreness. Expect Gary Trent Jr. to play an increased role while Anunoby is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 231.6 minutes this season with Anunoby off the...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Josh Green (elbow) remains out on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (elbow) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will miss his third straight game with a right elbow sprain. In a matchup versus a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more playing time off the bench on Wednesday night.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardaway will move to the bench on Saturday with Christian Wood getting the start. Our models expect Hardaway to play 32.6 minutes against the Bulls. Hardaway's Saturday projection includes 18.4...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday

The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
BOSTON, MA

