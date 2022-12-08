This time of year is a dangerous one for the waistbands of my pants: my wife is an incredible baker, and she absolutely nails my favorite seasonal cookie -- the spritz. Originally, these buttery, almondy treats were named Spritzgebäck, which is German for “sprayed/extruded pastry,” due to being made by squeezing them through a press with a changeable pattern on the front. In the U.S., we’ve tended to just shorten the name to “spritz,” presumably so we have more free time to shovel these sweet snacklings into our now-available mouth holes. They are great fun to bake and even more fun to consume.

