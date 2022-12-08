Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Tests confirm Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has torn ACL
Tests confirmed that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Kyler Murray (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL, out for remainder of season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. Colt McCoy will take over Arizona's starting quarterback role after Murray suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Week 14's loss. On 111 pass attempts...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 15
This time of year is a dangerous one for the waistbands of my pants: my wife is an incredible baker, and she absolutely nails my favorite seasonal cookie -- the spritz. Originally, these buttery, almondy treats were named Spritzgebäck, which is German for “sprayed/extruded pastry,” due to being made by squeezing them through a press with a changeable pattern on the front. In the U.S., we’ve tended to just shorten the name to “spritz,” presumably so we have more free time to shovel these sweet snacklings into our now-available mouth holes. They are great fun to bake and even more fun to consume.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) questionable to return in Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns. Higgins is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with Cleveland because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week with a hamstring but was removed from the final practice report and cleared to play.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Josh Green (elbow) remains out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (elbow) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will miss his third straight game with a right elbow sprain. In a matchup versus a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more playing time off the bench on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) expected to play for Memphis Monday
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia (foot) is expected to play in the team's Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaRavia has been dealing with a foot injury since the end of November, but seems primed now to make his December debut against the Hawks tonight. If he does play,...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (concussion) practicing on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Huntley left Week 14's game with a concussion but was seen at the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media. Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice for the fourth consecutive time. Huntley still needs to clear protocols to play on Saturday, but his presence at practice on Tuesday is a good sign.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
DeeJay Dallas (ankle) won't play for Seattle in Week 14
Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Both Dallas and Kenneth Walker have been ruled out for ankle sprains. That will leave Travis Homer and Tony Jones as the available running backs behind Geno Smith and Co. In 12...
numberfire.com
Mike White (ribs) planning to play in Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) expects to play in Week 15's game against the Detroit Lions. Despite a recent trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons, New York's quarterback feels he is ready to play in Week 15. “I mean, I don’t feel like 100 bucks because I just played a football game but, nah, I feel good," said White when asking about his status. “I feel like I can play. I feel like I’m ready to roll.” Expect White to start under center if he can practice in full with the Jets.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) returns in Week 14
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has returned to Monday's Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson was sidelined for about half of a quarter after suffering what initially appeared to be a bad ankle injury, but was able to return for the team's second drive of the second quarter.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Robert Williams (knee) out again on Tuesday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams continues to work his way toward his season debut but will not be available on Tuesday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Al Horford (personal) has also been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Jets 'preparing' to have Mike White (ribs) ready for Week 15
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is "preparing" to have quarterback Mike White (ribs) ready for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. White took multiple massive hits to his ribs in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but...
Comments / 0