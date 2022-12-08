ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Daily Tribune

'A Man Called Ove,' 'Beartown' author to speak as part of DBRL online series

Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
Local library patrons can plunge deeper into the character-rich, openhearted world of Fredrik Backman's novels this weekend through an online event.

The bestselling author of "A Man Called Ove," "Beartown" and "Anxious People" will speak online at 1 p.m. Saturday, at an event presented by Daniel Boone Regional Library in collaboration with the Library Speakers Consortium.

The Swedish author arrived on many literary radars with "A Man Called Ove," published in 2012. The story follows a widower whose grouchy persona is tested and unraveled by circumstance.

"In the contest of Most Winning Combination, it would be hard to beat grumpy Ove and his hidden, generous heart," Kirkus Reviews noted.

Backman's latest, "The Winners," rounds out his "Beartown" trilogy about a small town, its hockey team, and the marked highs and tragic lows the community experiences.

The book's translation from Swedish "is nimble and idiomatic, perfectly conveying Backman’s love of language and his wonderful sense of humor," Booklist's David Pitt writes. "If this really is the last Beartown novel, it’s a hell of a conclusion to an outstanding series."

DBRL participates in the series with honorarium funds from longtime local radio personality David Lile. Other upcoming online talks include a Dec. 14 date with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Nicole Eustace; and a Jan. 12 chat with Namina Forna, author of the bestselling novel "The Gilded Ones."

Register for a link to Backman's talk at https://events.dbrl.org/event/7500438.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

