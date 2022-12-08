Mental health nurses and psychiatrists are to work in 999 call centres and ambulances as demand for crisis care has soared.The move, which was announced as part of NHS winter plans in October and is now being rolled out, will mean that if someone calls for help in a mental health crisis they will get quicker access to a specialist.Dozens more mental health professionals will work within ambulance control centres and accompany paramedics on emergency call outs, NHS England said.Data from trusts already piloting the scheme has shown that the move can reduce the number of mental health crisis patients...

5 DAYS AGO