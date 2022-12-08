Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study: Services must adopt anti-racist and holistic models of care to reduce ethnic inequalities in mental health care
The experiences of people from ethnic minority groups with NHS mental health care are being seriously undermined by failures to consider the everyday realities of people's lives in services in the UK, reports a new study led by researchers at the University of Bristol and Keele University. The study is published in PLOS Medicine.
Guardian and Observer charity appeal 2022: support those helping in cost of living crisis
UK charities helping people in poverty and hardship – Locality and Citizens Advice – will share raised funds
BBC
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law
Downing Street has not ruled out mounting a court challenge to a law set to be passed later this month by the Scottish Parliament, which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. The Scottish bill will shorten the timescale for anyone who...
Help us support local communities to tackle cost of living crisis
This appeal is a crucial flag of solidarity with those who suffer injustice, and recognition of those transforming lives
Mental health staff to work in ambulances and 999 call centres to ease crisis situations
Mental health nurses and psychiatrists are to work in 999 call centres and ambulances as demand for crisis care has soared.The move, which was announced as part of NHS winter plans in October and is now being rolled out, will mean that if someone calls for help in a mental health crisis they will get quicker access to a specialist.Dozens more mental health professionals will work within ambulance control centres and accompany paramedics on emergency call outs, NHS England said.Data from trusts already piloting the scheme has shown that the move can reduce the number of mental health crisis patients...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
MedicalXpress
Remote health care using 5G in Japan's mountainous areas for effective treatment
Japan's population is rapidly aging. As a result, new challenges have emerged as an increased number of elderly people, many of whom live in isolated parts of the country, need medical and nursing care despite inadequate medical resources. Now, a group from Nagoya University in central Japan has found that in one remote community, using a high-speed 5G network was effective in providing telerehabilitation and teletreatment.
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
MedicalXpress
Best of Last Year: The top Medical Xpress articles of 2022
It was a good year for medical research as Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries he made regarding human evolution—he spearheaded the development of new techniques that will allow researchers to compare the genomes of modern humans and that of other hominins such as Neanderthals and Denisovans.
BBC
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
Washington Examiner
United Kingdom expected to challenge Scottish law making it easier to change gender
The United Kingdom may challenge a law instituted by the Scottish Parliament that makes it easier to change gender. Scotland, though united with England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, has its own parliament with substantial authority, including the ability to pass its own laws. However, U.K. laws supersede those of Scotland, much like federal laws supersede state laws in the United States.
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
MedicalXpress
UK announces mass genome sequencing programme for newborns
UK health authorities on Tuesday announced a pioneering research programme using the genomes of 100,000 new-born babies, to detect rare genetic illnesses and speed up treatment. The £105 million ($129 million) publicly funded "Newborn Genomes Programme"—billed as the largest study of its kind in the world—will establish whether genomic sequencing...
MedicalXpress
Share of patients with heat exhaustion increased 53 percent when comparing June 2016 to June 2021
Among privately insured individuals receiving medical services, the percentage of patients diagnosed with heat exhaustion increased 52.5 percent when comparing June 2016 to June 2021. This was part of a general trend in which, from May to September, the percentage of patients who were diagnosed with heat stress, heat exhaustion or heatstroke was higher in each month in 2021 than in the corresponding month of 2016. These and other findings are reported in a FAIR Health brief released today, Heat-Related Illness: A Window into Recent Trends.
Strep A – live: NHS warns healthcare leaders of increased demand as infection spreads
NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.It comes as experts have warned the NHS is “bursting at the seems” with staff demoralised at the standards of care.Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.Chris Hopson, who is chief strategy officer at NHS England, said the NHS is under “significant pressure”. He said there “are so many instances that we have at the moment where, despite best efforts at the frontline, NHS staff...
BBC
Asylum seekers: Blackburn with Darwen concerns over rise in numbers
A borough's leaders have expressed concerns after it was confirmed that the number of asylum seekers placed there was due to double. A meeting of Blackburn with Darwen Council was told the number housed in the borough will rise from 370 to 750. Council leader Phil Riley said asylum seekers...
