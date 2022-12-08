Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Simulations show weak electrical pulses could treat atrial and ventricular fibrillations
Atrial and ventricular fibrillations are dangerous heart arrhythmias that claim millions of lives each year. Current treatment for them is a high-energy defibrillation shock that can be intensely painful and lead to further heart damage. New work applying principles from nonlinear dynamics looks to find ways to reset the heart with fewer side effects.
spectrumnews.org
Microscopy mash-up quantifies, maps neural circuits
By melding two microscopy methods and a computational tool, researchers can quickly and precisely quantify neuronal connections in individual animals, according to a new study. The technique could make it faster to map the connectomes of autism mouse models and track how mutations in autism-associated genes rewire neural circuits. A...
Research Shows Power of Anumana AI-ECG Algorithms to Detect Heart Conditions
– The research is mounting to show that Anumana’s AI-ECG algorithms could dramatically improve screening for cardiovascular disease (CVD), providing early warnings of disease from just a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). Yesterday, a study was published in Nature Medicine that shows an Anumana AI algorithm applied to Apple Watch ECG recordings successfully identified a weak heart pump in patients.
MedicalXpress
New method identifies spatial biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease progression in animal model
Many diseases affect how cells are spatially organized in tissues, such as in Alzheimer's disease, where amyloid-β proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain. Studying how cells differ in various regions of tissue could help scientists better understand the key changes that lead to Alzheimer's and other diseases. But integrating data on gene expression and cell structure and spatial location into the same analysis has proven challenging.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
reviewofoptometry.com
Retinal Layer Thickness Corresponds with Blood Pressure
Higher blood pressure was associated with thinning of several retinal layers. Photo: Getty Images. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating the relationship between blood pressure and the thickness of different retinal layers in the macula, researchers recently found that the retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL), ganglion cell layer (GCL) and photoreceptor outer segment (POS) thickness was inversely associated with higher blood pressure, while inner nuclear layer (INL) thickness was positively associated. The thickness of the other retinal layers did not significantly correlate with blood pressure.
MedicalXpress
Using RNA interference to correct a mistake in the genetic code of patients with Fukuyama muscular dystrophy
Muscular dystrophy is a debilitating disease that causes progressive weakening and loss of muscles. Fukuyama congenital muscular dystrophy (FCMD), the second most common form of childhood muscular dystrophy in Japan, is a severe neuromuscular disorder characterized by generalized muscle weakness, decreased muscle tone, eye abnormalities, brain malformation, cardiomyopathy, epilepsy, and seizures associated with intellectual disability.
MedicalXpress
Exercise, mindfulness don't appear to boost cognitive function in older adults, finds large study
A large study that focused on whether exercise and mindfulness training could boost cognitive function in older adults found no such improvement following either intervention. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of California, San Diego, studied the cognitive effects of exercise, mindfulness training or both for up to 18 months in older adults who reported age-related changes in memory but had not been diagnosed with any form of dementia.
MedicalXpress
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
MedicalXpress
Genetic modifications improve the therapeutic efficacy of iPSC-derived CAR-T cells against solid tumors
The Shin Kaneko laboratory at CiRA has developed a method to generate CAR-T cells from iPS cells (iCAR-T cells) that possess vastly improved anti-tumor activity in a mouse model of solid tumors. In order to use T cells expressing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) effectively in immunotherapy against solid tumors, it...
MedicalXpress
Researchers challenge conventional view of visual perception. Is it really a horse or the photo of a horse?
If you were shown a photo of a horse and asked what it is, you would likely say, "a horse." But, of course, it isn't a horse, and you would be aware of this: you cannot feed or ride the photo in your hand. Yet, when studying visual perception, researchers often take it for granted that people see a horse when they look at a photo of a horse. This may be a mistake.
MedicalXpress
Preprint, peer-reviewed pairs of studies generally concordant
Characteristics, results, and final interpretations are generally consistent for clinical studies posted as preprints on medRxiv and subsequently published in peer-reviewed journals, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Guneet Janda, from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues examined the...
MedicalXpress
Molecular hydrogen as a new strategy for the treatment of chronic pain
Twenty percent of the Spanish population suffers from chronic pain, and between 7 and 10% from neuropathic pain. This condition, mostly caused by nerve damage, causes people to feel intense and constant pain. Treatments are scarce and often involve a large number of adverse effects that affect the patients' quality of life.
MedicalXpress
Should you believe your eyes? Not necessarily in virtual reality, says new study
A new study by Western neuroscientists suggests that, unlike true reality, perception in virtual reality is more strongly influenced by our expectations than the visual information before our eyes. The researchers point to the challenge of online shopping, where customers sometimes mis-estimate the size of a product based on their...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Best of Last Year: The top Medical Xpress articles of 2022
It was a good year for medical research as Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries he made regarding human evolution—he spearheaded the development of new techniques that will allow researchers to compare the genomes of modern humans and that of other hominins such as Neanderthals and Denisovans.
Comments / 0