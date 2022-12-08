ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned His Lesson After Driving Like a "Bit of a Fool" in the Snow

It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tony Stewart Has 5-Word Reaction To Major Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart used ESPN's "Thursday Night Thunder" to help get his racing career off the ground in the 1980s. Now, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Co-Founder and 2021 SRX champion is helping bring the iconic Thursday brand back. SRX is partnering with ESPN for the return of "Thursday Night Thunder," starting in summer 2023.
Sportscasting

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago

Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is the latest victim of NASCAR's broken business model and part of a lawsuit trying to recover millions of dollars. The post NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Racing News

Jimmie Johnson to run five NASCAR races in 2023

NASCAR champion set for return to the NASCAR Cup Series with co-owned team. Jimmie Johnson is a 7-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed 83 race wins along the way. At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition. In the previous two...
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
Racing News

Jimmie Johnson drives dirt sprint car (Video)

Watch the video as the 7-time NASCAR champion drove a dirt sprint car for the first time. NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman also owns his own dirt racing team. He fields the No. 55 in various series with sponsorship from Ally. Watch Jimmie Johnson drive the dirt sprint car...
Autoweek.com

The Tragic Death of 'The Clown Prince of NASCAR' Joe Weatherly at Age 41

Joe Weatherly died at the young age of 41 in the Motor Trend 500 on January 19, 1964. The crash occurred at the now-defunct Riverside International Raceway (RIR) in Southern California. Weatherly was one of the most popular drivers of his time and the two-time defending NASCAR Grand National (now...
FanBuzz

From Birds to Women, Here's What Scares Some of NASCAR's Top Drivers

NASCAR drivers, given their job description, seem like they'd be among some of the most fearless people on that planet. But, even though they risk their lives every time they step foot inside of a stock car, NASCAR drivers are human, just like you and me. And, just like the rest of us, every racer has something that they're afraid of. With that in mind, NBC Sports caught up with some of the top drivers in NASCAR recently, and asked what scares them the most.
Racing News

AM Racing partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Brett Moffitt set to drive the No. 25 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Brett Moffitt is set to move from Our Motorsports to AM Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The announcement was made on Monday. The 30-year-old will pilot the No. 25 car. AM Racing is making...
NBC Sports

Brett Moffitt joins AM Racing Xfinity team for 2023

Former NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will drive for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2023. Moffitt will drive the team’s No. 25 Mustangs as AM switches from Chevrolets to Fords and adds a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and the Ford Performance program. Stewart-Haas will supply...
STATESVILLE, NC
Motorious

Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap

It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

Sixty-four NASCAR drivers have won one Cup Series race. Just one. These single wins should not be disparaged. It’s difficult to win a Cup race, and each victory should be celebrated. “I never thought I’d win one,” is a frequent refrain from first-time winners. Over NASCAR’s...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy