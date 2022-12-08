ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Macron announces free condoms for 18- to 25-year-olds in France

The French president has said condoms will be made available for free in pharmacies for 18- to 25-year-olds in an attempt to reduce unwanted pregnancies among young people. “It’s a small revolution for contraception,” Emmanuel Macron announced during a health debate with young people in Fontaine-le-Comte, a suburb of Poitiers in western France.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
MedicalXpress

Is it safe to split adult medications in half for children?

With pediatric pain and fever medications in short supply, many parents are eyeing their bottles of adult acetaminophen with an eye on cutting down the dosage for their children. Brandon Dionne, associate clinical professor in Northeastern's School of Pharmacy, urges caution. Acetaminophen in tablets for adults is the same active...
MedicalXpress

Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why

Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."
MedicalXpress

An ounce of prevention: Differences in HIV prevention activities among rural and urban physicians

HIV remains a major public health concern in the United States, with adolescents and young adults (15-24 years old) making up around 20 percent of new infections in the nation each year. Prevention is key to stopping HIV, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in recent years gave high-risk people a new and effective tool to protect their health.
suggest.com

Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women

Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
MedicalXpress

Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer

Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting...
MedicalXpress

Depression may look different in Black women, says new study

Black women with symptoms of depression more often report sleep disturbances, self-criticism, and irritability than stereotypical symptoms such as depressed mood, according to a new study led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Columbia University School of Nursing. "Based on our findings, it's possible that health...
MedicalXpress

Best of Last Year: The top Medical Xpress articles of 2022

It was a good year for medical research as Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries he made regarding human evolution—he spearheaded the development of new techniques that will allow researchers to compare the genomes of modern humans and that of other hominins such as Neanderthals and Denisovans.
psychologytoday.com

Emotions We Must Deal with to Defend Democracy

The 2022 midterm elections raise questions about our psychological lives. For large numbers of Americans there is a sense of loss of the world we had known, of much that has defined our lives and our sense of reality. At issue are our collective forms of loss, and hopeful expressions of overcoming that loss.
MedicalXpress

One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth

Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
psychreg.org

‘Men’s Rights are Human Rights’: Theme for Human Rights Day on 10th December

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights unequivocally declares, “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, [or] sex.”. Each year, this historic document is celebrated on Human Rights Day, observed around the world on...

