Read full article on original website
Related
Macron announces free condoms for 18- to 25-year-olds in France
The French president has said condoms will be made available for free in pharmacies for 18- to 25-year-olds in an attempt to reduce unwanted pregnancies among young people. “It’s a small revolution for contraception,” Emmanuel Macron announced during a health debate with young people in Fontaine-le-Comte, a suburb of Poitiers in western France.
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
psychologytoday.com
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
All South Koreans to become younger as traditional age system scrapped
South Korea is to scrap its traditional method of counting ages and adopt the international standard – a change that that will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life. South Koreans are deemed to be...
MedicalXpress
Is it safe to split adult medications in half for children?
With pediatric pain and fever medications in short supply, many parents are eyeing their bottles of adult acetaminophen with an eye on cutting down the dosage for their children. Brandon Dionne, associate clinical professor in Northeastern's School of Pharmacy, urges caution. Acetaminophen in tablets for adults is the same active...
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties
"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."
MedicalXpress
Polarization after COVID-19: Global study reveals that the unvaccinated face prejudice in most countries
Across all inhabited continents of the world, people show prejudice and discriminatory attitudes towards individuals not vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the result of a global study from Aarhus University, which has just been published in the journal Nature. Many vaccinated people do not want close relatives to marry an...
MedicalXpress
An ounce of prevention: Differences in HIV prevention activities among rural and urban physicians
HIV remains a major public health concern in the United States, with adolescents and young adults (15-24 years old) making up around 20 percent of new infections in the nation each year. Prevention is key to stopping HIV, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in recent years gave high-risk people a new and effective tool to protect their health.
suggest.com
Trauma-Induced Loneliness Is An Invisible Epidemic Among Midlife Women
Many people experience loneliness at some point during their lives, but not everyone experiences it the same way. Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. That said, what causes feelings of loneliness is much less understood. According to a new study published...
Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand
Here are 19 things they just don't get.
Violence against women is staggeringly high in South Africa - a different way of thinking about it is needed
South Africa has notoriously high levels of violence against women. The latest police figures show that 10,818 rape cases were reported in the first quarter of 2022. The country has among the highest rape incidence in the world. How can gender-based violence in the country be reduced?. It’s important to...
MedicalXpress
Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer
Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting...
MedicalXpress
Depression may look different in Black women, says new study
Black women with symptoms of depression more often report sleep disturbances, self-criticism, and irritability than stereotypical symptoms such as depressed mood, according to a new study led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Columbia University School of Nursing. "Based on our findings, it's possible that health...
MedicalXpress
Best of Last Year: The top Medical Xpress articles of 2022
It was a good year for medical research as Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries he made regarding human evolution—he spearheaded the development of new techniques that will allow researchers to compare the genomes of modern humans and that of other hominins such as Neanderthals and Denisovans.
psychologytoday.com
Emotions We Must Deal with to Defend Democracy
The 2022 midterm elections raise questions about our psychological lives. For large numbers of Americans there is a sense of loss of the world we had known, of much that has defined our lives and our sense of reality. At issue are our collective forms of loss, and hopeful expressions of overcoming that loss.
MedicalXpress
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
MedicalXpress
Procrastination: The cognitive biases that enable it, and why it's sometimes useful
Are you procrastinating? I am. I have been delaying writing this article for the last few days even though I knew I had a deadline. I have scrolled through social media, and I have gone down a rabbit hole looking up houses on Rightmove—even though I do not need a new house.
MedicalXpress
Discovery might explain why women are more likely to be diagnosed with clinical depression than men
A team of researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, working with colleagues from several other U.S. institutions, has found a possible RNA-related clue that might explain why approximately twice as many women are diagnosed with chronic depression as men. The group describes the connection between long...
psychreg.org
‘Men’s Rights are Human Rights’: Theme for Human Rights Day on 10th December
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights unequivocally declares, “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, [or] sex.”. Each year, this historic document is celebrated on Human Rights Day, observed around the world on...
Comments / 0