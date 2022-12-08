ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Wayne, Pa., woman killed in Interstate 81 crash near Chambersburg

By Staff reports
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 5 days ago
An eastern Pennsylvania woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Guilford Township near Chambersburg.

Michelle K. Massey, 61, of Wayne was a passenger in a southbound 2020 Toyota RAV4 that hit a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the Exit 14 off-ramp at Wayne Avenue near Chambersburg at 1:14 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

In Franklin County, Pa.:Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured

In Washington County, Md.:One dead, another hospitalized after Sunday crash on Rohrersville Road

The front passenger side of the SUV hit the rear of the truck, then the SUV went back onto the off-ramp and slid sideways before coming to rest on the shoulder. Michelle Massey was trapped in the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the SUV, Albert Massey, 82, also of Wayne, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, whose name was not provided, was not hurt.

Southbound I-81 was briefly shut down between Wayne Avenue and Exit 16 at U.S. 30 after the crash, according to the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services. One lane was reopened quickly, but there was a detour was to deal with the backlog on the highway.

Vehicles were detoured at Exit 16 via U.S. 30 to U.S. 11 to Route 914 and back onto the highway at Exit 10 near Marion, according to Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer.

