AL RAYYAN, Qatar – France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knows exactly what it's like to desperately want to crush a loved one's dream. That was the situation Lloris found himself in last weekend, when Les Bleus captain stared down his England counterpart, longtime club teammate and close friend Harry Kane late in the World Cup quarterfinal meeting between their nations. When Kane blazed what would've been a crucial equalizer for the Three Lions over the crossbar from the penalty spot, it marked easily the worst moment of his career. And nobody was happier than Lloris.

7 HOURS AGO