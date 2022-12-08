Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi pushes Argentina past Croatia and into World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar – And so Lionel Messi will get his shot, the chance to give his legacy everything that could ever be asked of a soccer player, to move from greatness to true immortality. Once again, Messi was front and center of everything for Argentina in its 3-0 World...
FOX Sports
Ranking Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi's careers with Argentina
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discusses Argentina's former star Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Maradona won the 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez score to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez score goals to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Croatia. Lionel Messi is now Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup goal scorer.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are in the hunt for FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Award
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss who should receive the Golden Boot Award following Argentina's win over Croatia. France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi are tied with five goals a piece. France plays Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé-Achraf Hakimi showdown could decide France-Morocco
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knows exactly what it's like to desperately want to crush a loved one's dream. That was the situation Lloris found himself in last weekend, when Les Bleus captain stared down his England counterpart, longtime club teammate and close friend Harry Kane late in the World Cup quarterfinal meeting between their nations. When Kane blazed what would've been a crucial equalizer for the Three Lions over the crossbar from the penalty spot, it marked easily the worst moment of his career. And nobody was happier than Lloris.
FOX Sports
How Morocco became the World Cup's Cinderella team
DOHA, Qatar — As soon as the final whistle blew and Morocco pulled off yet another upset, this time beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a World Cup quarterfinal 1-0, the entire team walked over to their roaring section of fans and bowed to them. The Moroccan players and...
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup entered its final four on Tuesday, as Argentina handily defeated Croatia 3-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's first semifinal match. Argentina will now play either France or Morocco in Sunday's final (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), while Croatia will play Saturday against the loser of the match between France and Morocco in the third-place game (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $10K on Argentina-Croatia, France-Morocco matches
And then there were four. The road leading us to this final elite 2022 World Cup group has been brimming with twists and thrills. It has been filled with matches that have delivered epic triumphs and colossal upsets — the kinds of stratospheric highs and lows fit only for the global stage.
FOX Sports
10 most important players still in World Cup 2022
As the World Cup gets into the later stages, the stars take center stage, and even with Spain, Portugal and Brazil getting eliminated before the semifinals, that's still true this year. Some of the tournament's remaining stars aren't household names yet, but that could change this week with a few special performances.
Comments / 0