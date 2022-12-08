Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Nio has investors expecting a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Intel & Advanced Micro Devices
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
NASDAQ
Can Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Emcor Group (EME) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is one...
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fabrinet (FN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
Thermon Group THR, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
NASDAQ
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chico's FAS (CHS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Tesla (TSLA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electric car maker have returned -8.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Whether you're a relatively new investor or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, there's never been a year quite like 2022. Thus far, the bond market has had its worst year in history, while the broad-based S&P 500, which is often viewed as the most encompassing barometer of U.S. stock market health, fell more on a percentage basis in the first six months of the year than it had since 1970.
NASDAQ
Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday, driven by strong demand for its cloud software business as companies move to hybrid working models. The company has been pushing aggressively into the cloud computing market to make up for its late start and better compete...
NASDAQ
Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Global Partners LP (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2022 : CNM, PLAB
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.
NASDAQ
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: NVIDIA, Boeing, Amgen in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a losing week last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8% to post its worst week since September, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.4% and 4%, respectively. A slew of economic data took a grip on the market,...
Comments / 0