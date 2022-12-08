ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hokiesports.com

Defensive effort leads Virginia Tech over Oklahoma State, 70-65

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Virginia Tech used a strong defensive performance to earn its tenth win of the season, as the Hokies downed Oklahoma State, 70-65, in the Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon. Paced by Justyn Mutts, who recorded a season-high six steals, Tech had eleven steals as a team....
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy