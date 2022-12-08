ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WDTV

Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fayette deputies say runaway juvenile being sought

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Takya J. Johnson, 17, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after she left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope, according to a post on the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
SOPHIA, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: One person killed, three injured in head-on crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Logan County on Monday, deputies said. A vehicle driven by a North Carolina woman turned into the wrong lane on Route 10 about 6:15 p.m. and struck a vehicle head-on while traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police

UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Sheriff: Body found in Putnam County house fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead after a house fire Tuesday in Putnam County, the sheriff’s office said. The fire was reported just before noon at a home along Harmons Creek Road near Lanham, Metro 911 said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

