Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia man sentenced for driving into police cruiser, destroying gates at CAMC
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court. 46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s […]
Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
Man and woman accused of West Virginia murder appear in court on Monday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The man and woman accused of killing a woman and stuffing her body in a well in Sissonville appeared before a Kanawha County judge on Monday morning. Michael Smith and Virginia Smith, who are not related, were charged with killing Cheyenne Johnson on May 3, 2022. Michael Smith’s defense attorney asked for […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say runaway juvenile being sought
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Takya J. Johnson, 17, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after she left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope, according to a post on the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
WDTV
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
wchstv.com
Deputies: One person killed, three injured in head-on crash in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Logan County on Monday, deputies said. A vehicle driven by a North Carolina woman turned into the wrong lane on Route 10 about 6:15 p.m. and struck a vehicle head-on while traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
Deputies: West Virginia man in hospital after accidentally shooting himself
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say a Fayette County man was sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while possibly intoxicated in Oak Hill, West Virginia, on Friday night. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobile Home Park just before midnight and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot […]
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
wchstv.com
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a woman pleaded guilty Monday after she was accused of defrauding a Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars while working as its bookkeeper. Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, according to a news...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Interrupting Married-Couple’s Argument With An Alleged Assault
A man out of Lawrence County is now in jail after police say he physically intervened in an argument between a husband and wife. He allegedly beat the wife and stabbed the husband. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home on Three D...
West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
wchstv.com
Cabell deputies: Person in custody after running from traffic stop, jumping in river
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken into custody Monday after running from a vehicle during a traffic stop and jumping in a river, Cabell County deputies said. The incident started during a traffic stop near the intersection of Roby Road and U.S. 60, deputies said. A...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Body found in Putnam County house fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead after a house fire Tuesday in Putnam County, the sheriff’s office said. The fire was reported just before noon at a home along Harmons Creek Road near Lanham, Metro 911 said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a...
Man arrested for alleged drug crimes in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a man was arrested for drug crimes in the Fort Gay area of West Virginia. Sheriff Thompson says Wayne County deputies responded to a call about a man passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in view. Deputies allegedly found Walter Collie with […]
woay.com
Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
Comments / 0