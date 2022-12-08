ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUGA7_0jcGatQF00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene.

The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more.

Whichever firm is selected to develop the plan is also asked to come up with other amenities for the area and to identity potential revenue streams for the City.

Once complete, the Ft. Phantom Hill Master Plan will identify probable costs, potential areas for future expansion, and staffing levels.

City of Abilene officials will award the Ft. Phantom Hill Master Plan contract at the end of January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘It’d be nice if there was a hamburger joint’: City of Abilene accept bids for Lake Fort Phantom Hill Recreation Master Plan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is in the early stages of planning for what could become a much more heavily utilized Lake Fort Phantom Hill. An official request for proposal (RFP) on the city website suggest amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible […]
ABILENE, TX
sillyamerica.com

Dr. Seuss Park in Abilene, Texas (Everman Park)

“Oh the things you can find if you don’t stay behind.” There are so many fun, weird, and silly things to see across America and this Texas roadside attraction is worth seeking out. This small park in Abilene, Texas features six sculptures of children’s book characters that you are sure to recognize. It’s called Everman Park, but most people would just call it Dr. Seuss Park.
ABILENE, TX
sillyamerica.com

Barbadilla: the Giant Armadillo in Buffalo Gap, Texas

What’s the dillo with this Texas roadside attraction? It’s Barbadilla: the Giant Armadillo in Buffalo Gap, Texas. Barbadilla is a 30-foot-long metal armadillo sculpture that has stood outside Perini Ranch Steakhouse since 2009. Designed by sculptor Joe Barrington of Red Star Studio in Throckmorton, Texas, Barbadilla is a much-loved attraction that beckons road trippers to stop for a selfie, and a steak. It’s so loved it was even named one of “Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions” by Texas Monthly.
BUFFALO GAP, TX
KLST/KSAN

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
sillyamerica.com

Giant Longhorn Skull in Albany, Texas

Taking a road trip and looking for the best roadside attractions in Texas? Find this Giant Longhorn Skull in Albany, Texas. It will make you lose your mind. The sculpture was created by Albany artist Joe Barrington of Red Star Studio. He is also behind other big skulls in Abilene and Throckmorton, along with numerous other oversized sculptures of birds, sea creatures, horseshoes, and more that you’ll find at various business and locations around Texas.
ALBANY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Coleman Co. State Bank Opens Location in San Angelo

Abilene, TX – Coleman County State Bank (CCSB) is proud to announce that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) and deposit production office (DPO) in the heart of San Angelo, TX. In making the new announcement, CCSB’s President and CEO, Reave Scott, said, “We are very...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City council to decide on stricter library access for juveniles, 2 big projects could bring hundreds of jobs to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As 2022 comes to a close, the City of Abilene is tying loose ends, including making a decision on stricter library restrictions after obscene material was brought to City Council’s attention, as well as a potential announcement of two projects partnering with the Development Corporation of Abilene. It has been a […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am

THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Paramount Abilene announces lineup for 2023 film series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced the lineup for their 2023 film series. All tickets will be $7 for adults or $6 for students, military, and seniors for each of the following shows listed below (read the graphic for additional information about each film): Visit ParamountAbilene.com to learn […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday December 12th

We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard

Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy