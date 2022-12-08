Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene.

The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more.

Whichever firm is selected to develop the plan is also asked to come up with other amenities for the area and to identity potential revenue streams for the City.

Once complete, the Ft. Phantom Hill Master Plan will identify probable costs, potential areas for future expansion, and staffing levels.

City of Abilene officials will award the Ft. Phantom Hill Master Plan contract at the end of January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.