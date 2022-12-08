ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is announcing the Ohio State football game vs. Georgia? It's ESPN's top broadcast team

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
Ohio State football's College Football Playoff appearance will be called by ESPN's top college football crew.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will call the No. 4 Buckeyes' Peach Bowl appearance against No. 1 Georgia Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Fowler, Herbstreit and Rowe were on the call for Ohio State's season-opening win against Notre Dame, along with the Buckeyes' wins against Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Fowler, Herbstreit and Rowe will also call the Rose Bowl game Jan. 2 between Penn State and Utah.

Herbstreit will also call the Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and Oregon State with "College GameDay" analyst Pat McAfee.

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will be on the call for ESPN's coverage of the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU with Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon on the sideline.

Ohio State will come into the Peach Bowl as an underdog vs. Georgia

No. 4 Ohio State opened as a 6.5-point underdog according to Draft Kings and FanDuel sportsbooks in the Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia.

It's the first time Ohio State will be an underdog since its 52-24 loss to Alabama in the 2021 national championship game in which the Buckeyes were 9.5-point underdogs according to Covers.com. The Buckeyes were also seven-point underdogs against Clemson in the CFP semifinal against Clemson, beating the Tigers 49-28.

In 2022, Ohio State has been at least a nine-point favorite in every game, with the Michigan matchup being the first time the Buckeyes were less than a 15.5-point favorite all year.

FanDuel has the over/under set at 59.5 points, while Draft Kings has Ohio State vs. Georgia at 61 points.

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the final College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season.

  1. Georgia (13-0)
  2. Michigan (13-0)
  3. TCU (13-0)
  4. Ohio State (12-1)
  5. Alabama (10-2)
  6. Tennessee (10-2)
  7. Clemson (11-2)
  8. Utah (10-3)
  9. Kansas State (10-3)
  10. USC (11-2)
  11. Penn State (10-2)
  12. Washington (10-2)
  13. Florida State (9-3)
  14. Oregon State (9-3)
  15. Oregon (9-3)
  16. Tulane (11-2)
  17. LSU (9-4)
  18. UCLA (9-3)
  19. South Carolina (8-4)
  20. Texas (8-4)
  21. Notre Dame (8-4)
  22. Mississippi State (8-4)
  23. NC State (8-4)
  24. Troy (11-2)
  25. UTSA (11-2)

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Georgia football schedule 2022

  • Sept. 3: Georgia 49, Oregon 3
  • Sept. 10: Georgia 33, Samford 0
  • Sept. 17: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
  • Sept. 24: Georgia 39, Kent State 22
  • Oct. 1: Georgia 26, Missouri 22
  • Oct. 8: Georgia 42, Auburn 10
  • Oct. 15: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
  • Oct. 29: Georgia 42, Florida 20
  • Nov. 5: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13
  • Nov. 12: Georgia 45, Mississippi 19
  • Nov. 19: Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
  • Nov. 26: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14
  • Dec. 3: Georgia 50, LSU 30

