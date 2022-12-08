ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Kiwanis Club gives $6K for Jonesborough, WCSO Shop with a Cop

By Mackenzie Moore, Murry Lee
 5 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kiwanis of Jonesborough Foundation on Thursday donated $5,800 to the Jonesborough Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office for the agencies’ annual Shop With a Cop initiatives.

Shop with a Cop gives children in need the chance to have the Christmas every child deserves by allowing them to pick out goodies and necessities alongside an officer.

100+ pound paddlefish call East Tennessee lake home

Both agencies hope to help children this year. Members of the Jonesborough Police Department previously appeared on the First at 4 and said they plan to brighten 300 children’s Christmases.

“We generally spend about $250 on every kid,” said Major Jaime Aistrop of the Jonesborough Police Department. “So to get a donation of this size from the Kiwanis of Jonesborough – I’m not that quick with math, but I know it’s going to help out a whole lot of kids.”

The Johnson City Police Department is also hosting its own Shop With a Cop program on Dec. 12.

