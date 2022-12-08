ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 11

GG
4d ago

I couldn't get pass the shirt " become your own hero " 🙄🤭

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Overdose death leads to multiple arrests

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
GRANTSBORO, NC
WNCT

Three from Grantsboro charged with involuntary manslaughter

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June. Paul Dunham 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 8. They were […]
BAYBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested after woman dies from fentanyl overdose

PAMLICO COUNTY — Pamlico County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Grantsboro on Wed. June 1, 2022, for an unresponsive woman. The woman, 33-year-old Megan Hypes Gaylord, was taken to CarolinaEast where she later died. After an investigation, it was determined that Gaylord died from fentanyl toxicity...
GRANTSBORO, NC
WITN

Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

W.P.D. investigating shooting at Dollar General store

At approximately 0115 hours on Monday, December 12, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 1802 W. 5th Street in reference to an alarm activation. Prior to the alarm activation officers in the area heard several gun shots and were in the area investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville man gets 12 years after guns & drugs taken from his home where 9 children lived

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston police apprehends 16-year-old who stole gun

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning. Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, […]
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest

On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed

While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy