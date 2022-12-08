Read full article on original website
Lenoir County man charged with DWI, possession of guns with 3-year-old on board
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of a Lenoir County man who they said was driving while impaired with a 3-year-old and two guns inside his vehicle. Police got a tip around 3 a.m. on Tuesday about a drunk driver. They located the man and his vehicle, developed probable cause […]
wcti12.com
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
WITN
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s...
thewashingtondailynews.com
W.P.D. investigating shooting at Dollar General store
At approximately 0115 hours on Monday, December 12, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 1802 W. 5th Street in reference to an alarm activation. Prior to the alarm activation officers in the area heard several gun shots and were in the area investigating.
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WITN
Greenville man gets 12 years after guns & drugs taken from his home where 9 children lived
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after drugs and guns were taken from his home in which nine children lived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Dwayne Thomas was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Kinston police apprehends 16-year-old who stole gun
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning. Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, […]
Greenville armed drug dealer busted for trafficking operation with 9 minor children at home
A U.S. District Judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence to Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 43, of Greenville for his at-home drug trafficking operation.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest
On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
wcti12.com
1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
wcti12.com
Victim of fatal fire identified, cause still under investigation
La GRANGE, Lenoir County — A woman who died as a result of a fire in Lenoir County has now been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. The fire appears to have been accidental but the exact cause...
WNCT
Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed
While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
