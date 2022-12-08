Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools

Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools, University of Nebraska at Kearney extend shared facilities agreement
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have signed an agreement to continue sharing facilities. The agreement is a 10-year extension from June 2023 to June 2033. UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS will access the...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during inclusive schools week. Alison Klein, Branda Kenkel, and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down Syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board of Education accepts Dr. Grover’s resignation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday was the end of an era in Grand Island Public Schools. Five of the current board members said their goodbyes to their colleagues and to the school district as a whole, and when the meeting was nearing its close they also had to say goodbye to the current superintendent, Dr. Tawana Grover.
KSNB Local4
Jensen: pleased to see “fresh start” for Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man who started a political action committee which backed three new members of the Grand Island school board, said Monday he was pleased that Superintendent Tawana Grover was resigning. In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Jeremy Jensen said in part, “Our community spoke loud...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools superintendent to resign from position
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Dr. Tawana Grover has announced she intends to resign from her position as superintendent at Grand Island Public Schools. Among the many pursuits and projects were the successful revisioning of Grand Island Senior High and the launch of the Academies model. She led the district in...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
ohiofusion.com
Curtailing Queerness: High School Newspaper Shutdown & The Impact of Censorship
The conflict for the Viking Saga, the school newspaper at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, started in March when the school administration issued new rules for the journalism class, which produces the content for the newspaper issues. Students were told they had to use their birth names for their byline. Marcus Pennell, a trans Viking Saga reporter, said the administration cited the school board’s ‘controversial issues’ policy, which states, “we do not teach controversial issues, but rather, provide opportunities for their study.”
knopnews2.com
Nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
klkntv.com
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
foxnebraska.com
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
klkntv.com
Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
A respiratory 'tripledemic' flooding Nebraska hospitals
Nebraska Hospital Association said hospitals across the state are facing a crisis with RSV, COVID-19 and influenza cases circulating. Hospital leaders are citing staffing and bed space as issues.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation cautions drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that crews are prepared for the first major snow event of...
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
KSNB Local4
Flu cases on the rise in Central Health district
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. The Central District Health Department said it’s an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw...
