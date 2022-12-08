ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Giants: Thursday injury report

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Giants, and 13 players were listed with a designation.

Special teams standout Shaun Bradley didn’t practice again due to a hamstring injury, while Kyzir White and Quez Watkins were among 12 others listed as limited participants.

Avonte Maddox logged his first full practice after having his 21-day practice window opened, and he could return for the division matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Thursday Practice Report:

DNP: LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest), WR Quez Watkins (shoulder), LB Kyzir White (ankle).

Giants injury report

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Giants RB Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue and was limited along with eight other players.

