Assistant district attorney arrested for DUI

A newly hired Shelby County assistant district attorney was arrested and charged for driving under the influence after leaving a holiday party Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Monica Timmerman, who was hired in mid-November, crashed into a utility pole at the northeast corner of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway South at 10:18 p.m. The pole was knocked over.

The DA’s office responded with a statement: “The SCDAG Office is aware of the incident involving ADA Timmerman. We acknowledge that a DUI is a serious matter. ADA Timmerman is still employed with the SCDAG Office. Because this is an active case we cannot comment further; we will let the justice process run its course.

“Meanwhile, DA Mulroy will recuse the office from the case and seek a pro tem appointment of an independent prosecutor.”

Timmerman had left the Blue Monkey in Midtown, according to a police report. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office held its annual holiday party Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Blue Monkey’s Midtown location, 2012 Madison Ave.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, ”ADA Timmerman attended the holiday party that was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the event, guests were responsible for purchasing their own beverages. The incident occurred more than three hours after the function ended.”

According to a police report, she told officers she believed she was driving northbound on East Parkway from Interstate 40 and did not know where she was at the time. Officers said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and had very slurred speech. She could not give officers an answer as to what exactly happened.

She was taken into custody and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, and duty upon striking highway fixture.

She will appear in court Friday, Dec. 9.