ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Assistant district attorney arrested for DUI

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofHdQ_0jcGZwOB00

A newly hired Shelby County assistant district attorney was arrested and charged for driving under the influence after leaving a holiday party Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Monica Timmerman, who was hired in mid-November, crashed into a utility pole at the northeast corner of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway South at 10:18 p.m. The pole was knocked over.

The DA’s office responded with a statement: “The SCDAG Office is aware of the incident involving ADA Timmerman. We acknowledge that a DUI is a serious matter. ADA Timmerman is still employed with the SCDAG Office. Because this is an active case we cannot comment further; we will let the justice process run its course.

“Meanwhile, DA Mulroy will recuse the office from the case and seek a pro tem appointment of an independent prosecutor.”

Timmerman had left the Blue Monkey in Midtown, according to a police report. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office held its annual holiday party Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Blue Monkey’s Midtown location, 2012 Madison Ave.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, ”ADA Timmerman attended the holiday party that was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the event, guests were responsible for purchasing their own beverages. The incident occurred more than three hours after the function ended.”

According to a police report, she told officers she believed she was driving northbound on East Parkway from Interstate 40 and did not know where she was at the time. Officers said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and had very slurred speech. She could not give officers an answer as to what exactly happened.

She was taken into custody and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, and duty upon striking highway fixture.

She will appear in court Friday, Dec. 9.

Comments / 5

Mac Atac
4d ago

So the drama of King Mulroys court begins. Hopefully she won't get any special treatment due to her position in the DAs office. Funny, there weren't any issues like this during the former DAs tenure.

Reply
4
tartongeorgia60
4d ago

Keep up the good work Mr. Mulroy. Don't let it get you down. Some people don't like it when REAL Justice is being done.

Reply
2
Related
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando man awarded $3.4 million injury claim verdict in truck loading incident

A DeSoto County jury awarded a Hernando man a $3,440,064 verdict on Wednesday for the severe injuries he suffered in a 2018 truck-loading incident. Steven Barksdale was working as a stock loader at a wholesale drug distribution center in Olive Branch where he loaded and unloaded prescription drug shipments from trucks six days a week. During his shift on January 6, 2018, a truck driver for Ballentine Express Corp. ignored the facility’s safety warning systems and pulled away from the building as Mr. Barksdale was stepping onto the truck bed. Barksdale fell five feet to the pavement below, breaking his shoulder, sustaining compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, and shattering his heel and ankle.
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
MEMPHIS, TN
tippahnews.com

Off duty Benton County Sheriff stops man who pulls gun at New Albany Walmart while shopping

An off duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County, MS was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
NEW ALBANY, MS
actionnews5.com

Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Highland Meadows apartments on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found inside a vehicle at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
theeastcountygazette.com

Ronald Sandlin, 35, Of Tennessee Pleaded Guilty In September To Conspiracy To Obstruct An Official Proceeding And Assaulting, Resisting, Or Impeding Officers.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, of Tennessee pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars.
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court hearing was held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, for the Shelby County Assistant District Attorney arrested Thursday on charges of drunk driving. Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. She did not appear in court Friday, but was represented by her attorney Blake Ballin. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 18, 2023.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Barton to announce campaign for District Attorney

A candidate will Tuesday officially emerge and start his campaign for District Attorney, challenging the current officeholder who also has said he plans to run for election next November. Hernando attorney Matthew Barton is expected to state his intentions. Barton is part of the Little & Barton PLLC law firm...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut Street that left one man dead and another injured. According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead on the scene at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Another man was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy