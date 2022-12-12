Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police

UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen.

Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed Coryion left his home voluntarily.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

