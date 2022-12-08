ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JB1Z_0jcGZoZb00

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said.

Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The blocked supply of lava to the flow front is likely because of a reduced production rate, Mr Phillips said.

“That’s good news for us,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said. County officials said they will stay on the alert because scientists say circumstances can change.

Lava from Mauna Loa, which began erupting on November 27 after being quiet for 38 years, was 1.76 miles (2.83 kilometres) from Saddle Road, also known as Route 200 or Daniel K Inouye Highway, the US Geological Survey said.

“There is no current threat to any island communities or infrastructure at this time,” Mr Phillips said.

Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.

But, as expected, the lava slowed considerably in recent days as it moved across flatter ground, leaving scientists unable to estimate a clearer timeline.

Mr Phillips said the active fissure is still generating lava flows, but they will be localised around the fissure.

If there are additional flows in the channel, it is very unlikely that supply from the top will push the flow to become a threat, said Frank Trusdell, a geologist with the volcano observatory.

“So right now, we don’t expect that the new lava coming out on the surface to be able to replenish the supply to the flows that are closest to Daniel K Inouye Highway,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa

With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy