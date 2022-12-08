ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather

More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday

Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

