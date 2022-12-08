Lady Bobcats double up Hannan

ASHTON, W. Va. —The Green Lady Bobcats hit the road — and across the state line — on Tuesday night and brought back a win to Franklin Furnace.

Traveling to Hannan, W. Va., the Lady Bobcats came away with a 42-21 road victory, improving their record to 3-1 in the young 2022-23 season.

Green put three scorers in double figures, led by junior Alex Smith’s game-high 14 points.

Mylee Brown and Katelinn Satterfield scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.’

Brown made two of their three three-pointers as part of her 12-point outing.

Hannan was led by Nikki Edmonds’ team-high 11 points.

Green did travel to Symmes Valley on Thursday (Dec. 8) in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

BOX SCORE

Green 13 4 16 9 — 42

Hannan 3 8 7 3 — 21

Green (3-1) scoring: Katelinn Satterfield 3 5-10 11, Mylee Hunt 1 0-0 3, Alex Smith 7 0-3 14, Mylee Brown 5 0-0 12, Makayla Laber 1 0-0 2, Natalie Butler 0 0-1 0; TOTALS: 17 5-14 42; Three-point field goals: 3 (Mylee Brown 2, Mylee Hunt 1)

Hannan scoring: Nikki Edmonds 4 2-4 11, Lily Finley 1 1-2 4, Miranda Smith 0 0-0 0, Belle Bryant 0 0-2 0, Hannah Chapple 1 0-0 3, Emma Deal 0 0-1 0, Dixie McCallister 1 0-0 3, Grace Mayes 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 7 3-9 21; Three-point field goals: 4 (Nikki Edmonds, Lily Finley, Hannah Chapple and Dixie McCallister 1 apiece)

