Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop in Holmes County. According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials stopped a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy 2. The car then accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns allegedly to elude law enforcement.
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after Panama City Police say he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period. On Sunday, PCPD officials responded to a call about a female victim that had allegedly been beaten at a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98.
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies arrested 39-year-old Brian Patrick Rich. Officials transported him to Washington County Jail where he has a $200,000 bond for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the...
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
Tennessee man steals U-Haul, leads police on multi-county, high-speed chase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A 50-mile pursuit involving several agencies has landed a Tennesse man behind bars. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies in a pursuit while driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County. WSCO said that Cornelius was...
Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
Bay County Chamber of Commerce brings back record breaking amount of awards
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County chamber of commerce has won the “Chamber of the Year” award for its 5th time. The chamber called a meeting on Monday to announce the many awards they received. Chamber leaders said they broke records with the largest return of awards they’ve brought back from at the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) fall conference in Ocala, FL.
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is still looking for donations to go towards their first fundraiser house. Habitat officials were set up at the Panana City Farmer’s Markert over the weekend to spread the word about their latest project. If you are interested...
Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 12th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Soccer/Boys.
A Panama City Business Hosts “Stuff the Pup Bus” Donation Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the season of giving and one local business is making sure shelter pets aren’t forgotten this Christmas. Naju Pet Boarding in Panama City is hosting its first-ever “Stuff the Pup Bus” donation drive. Naju is collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies to donate to four local rescues: Bay County Animal Shelter, Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition. The goal is for every shelter pet to get a toy this Christmas.
Stuff the Bus is in its final push to meet 10,000 toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The countdown to Christmas is inching closer for Stuff the Bus. Stuff the Bus Coordinator Skip Bondur is looking to get 10,000 toys for the toy drive. He said they’re about 4,000 toys short with just two days left to go. However, Bondur is...
Hathaway Bridge lights replaced after months
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You don’t have to cross the 20-year-old Hathaway Bridge in the dark anymore. The 14 lights on the east bound side heading into Panama City are now working. For a few months, the lights on the Hathaway Bridge have been missing, broken or just...
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats part two
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our favorite day of the week featuring Local Historian Bill Hudson always delivers an interesting blast from the past. This week, Hudson showed clips from local political meetings. He can’t quite recall what the meetings were about but important all the same. As always,...
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warm weather continues through Wednesday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will bring a good chance of storms late Wednesday night/early Thursday AM. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Behind the cold front will be a big cool down with highs by Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s/40s. The cool weather lasts through the weekend and into next week.
