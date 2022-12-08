Read full article on original website
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating robberies, assaults tied to dating sites
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating multiple robberies and assaults involving victims who were set up through dating sites by suspects. OPD said in a Tweet that victims used dating websites to arrange to meet a potential companion -- only to be met with suspects of robbery or assault.
WOWT
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another teenager is facing charges in relation to a fatal assault. According to Omaha Police, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. He was arrested for accessory to a felony. This is the fifth teenager arrested in the...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
klkntv.com
Employees beat man with metal chair, broomstick at Taco Bell, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln teens were arrested Saturday night after beating a man who refused to leave a Taco Bell, police say. Christopher Schmidt, who police say is a 53-year-old homeless man, refused to leave the Taco Bell near Northwest 15th and West O Streets around 9 p.m.
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: OPPD Energy Assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Omaha Everyday Dave talks with OPPD about their energy assistance program for those in need. Learn more about it and how you can donate to help the cause in today’s interview. Visit OPPD.COM/GIVE or call 402-536-4131 for more information.
KETV.com
Waterloo Police: Daycare worker admitted to drugging children, may not face charges
WATERLOO, Neb. — A daycare worker in Waterloo, Nebraska may not face charges, even though she admitted to putting Benadryl in children’s bottles, police said. Waterloo’s police chief said the worker dosed children without asking parents. Despite that, he said they can't actually arrest the woman for...
WOWT
Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
Kearney Hub
Papillion man killed in US 77 crash near Davey, Lancaster County sheriff says
A 24-year-old Papillion man died early Friday morning after his pickup truck slid off U.S. 77 and rolled into the median, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Friday. Free had been headed north on the...
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
kmaland.com
Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
News Channel Nebraska
Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
