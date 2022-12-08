Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say it happened around 2:15 p.m. near W. North Avenue and N. 2nd Street. The vehicle, a 2007-2012 Nissan Altima, was last seen traveling east on North Avenue, then...
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by drunken driver in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports on December 12, around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue (HWY 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane for a two-vehicle accident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated
MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
CBS 58
Burlington police seek person of interest in stolen vehicle investigation
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a burglary/stolen vehicle investigation. Officers are looking for 23-year-old Hunter Hanson of Racine, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police responded to a home near Eastbrook and...
CBS 58
Police investigate 18-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 20th & Nash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 20th & Nash Streets at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
CBS 58
Officials: 3 dead in crash involving DPW truck near Wisconsin Avenue and Mayfair Road
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three people are dead, including a city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) truck driver, following a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Authorities say just after 12 p.m., 911 calls reported a driver of a heavy duty DPW truck drove away...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
CBS 58
Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
Car splits in half, catches fire at Mitchell Airport
One person was injured after a car caught fire at Mitchell International Airport early Monday morning, sheriff's office says.
Nasty crash shuts down WIS 32 in Racine County
A crash closed all lanes on WIS 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Racine County Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
