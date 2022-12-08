ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated

MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

