Eli Manning gets playful with Pete Davidson in unexpected Instagram pairing

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 5 days ago

And they’re the two best friends that anyone could have.

Pete Davidson joined Eli Manning on Wednesday in a new installment of the Giants legend’s web series, “The Eli Manning Show,” where the unexpected duo launched a joint Instagram page .

Under the verified handle @pete_eli10, the twosome posted their first piece of content from Davidson’s decked-out Giants room, where a certain two-time Super Bowl champion rested on the comedian’s bed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl4vS7Nux-D
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2TZT_0jcGYQRg00
Pete Davidson and Eli Manning pose for an Instagram snap.
Instagram/@peteelie_10

“Hello, Instagram, I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT [greatest of all time],” Davidson, 29, said before panning the camera to the 41-year-old Manning, who remarked, “What’s up — your bed is so comfortable.”

Davidson and Manning continued to post pics to their new account, including a snap that featured the former quarterback pointing to the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s Giants tattoo.

Manning, who joined the Twitterverse in May 2020, also posed for a photo in a velour purple tracksuit.

“Getting Eli crispy – Pete,” the caption of one post from Thursday read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nx2Wv_0jcGYQRg00
Eli Manning models a purple track suit in a photo with Pete Davidson.
Instagram/@pete_eli10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA0Y4_0jcGYQRg00
Eli Manning and Pete Davidson mock the Giants legend's double birds gaffe in another Instagram post.
Instagram/@pete_eli10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6GcA_0jcGYQRg00
Pete Davidson shows off his Giants tattoo to Eli Manning in a new Instagram pic.
Instagram/@pete_eli10

Manning and Davidson went on to mock the former’s “Manningcast” gaffe, when he flipped the double birds during a live broadcast last September. Manning also appeared to offer Davidson a light in a separate snap .

Before teaming up with Manning on the ‘gram, Davidson had his own page earlier this year. The comic scrubbed the account in February, however, following drama involving Kanye West, the ex of Davidson’s then-girlfriend , Kim Kardashian. Davidson has since been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

As for Manning, it remains to be seen if he’ll share any game-day snaps with his 30,000-plus followers on Sunday, when his Giants face the Eagles in an NFC East showdown.

