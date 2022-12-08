Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers seized two guns early Tuesday morning after they reported finding two people who were covered in blood at an apartment building on the city’s far west side. Investigators stated both individuals appeared to be intoxicated and they would not say what happened....
nbc15.com
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
nbc15.com
1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.
x1071.com
Missing 85-year-old woman found safe, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — An 85-year-old woman who had last been heard from Monday afternoon has been found safe, police in Beloit said. Helyn Everson had last been heard from around 12:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, but never arrived.
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
x1071.com
Autopsy Confirms Traffic Fatality in Lafayette County
An autopsy has confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. A release from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says that 73 year old Eugene Dinger of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 on December 7. This marks the first motor vehicle fatality on Lafayette County roadways this year. Dinger’s vehicle was found submerged in the river and he was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.
wizmnews.com
Brown gets $500,000 cash bond in his first La Crosse court appearance for Knox murder
A cash bond of half-a-million dollars is set for an Illinois man charged in a La Crosse murder. Nelson Brown of Rockford, also known as Petey, is accused of 1st-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the January 8th shooting death of Ernest Knox at a Rose Street building. He faces six criminal charges in all.
Autopsy confirms man who crashed into Pecatonica River died as result of crash
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — An autopsy performed last week confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said Tuesday that Eugene Dinger, 73, of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of STH 78 on Dec. 7. This marks the...
x1071.com
South Wayne Teen Cited for Speeding and THC
A South Wayne teen was cited for a drug charge on Sunday around 9:15 pm after Green County Deputies stopped 18 year old Mackenzie Bechtolt for speeding on County Highway B in Cadiz Township. After further investigation, Green County Deputies also cited Bechtolt for possession of THC. She was released with a future court date.
nbc15.com
Beloit Police asking for help in identifying alleged grocery store thief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
wiproud.com
Burglary team disguised as city workers distract, steal from Wisconsin homeowner
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are investigating a burglary in which two men disguised as utility employees distracted the homeowner while a third unknown suspect stole from the house. The Beloit Police Department says that the incident happened in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue around...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
nbc15.com
MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
x1071.com
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
x1071.com
Flex Lanes help reduce crashes, decrease travel time on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. – Early data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows even as the number of people using the Beltine has risen, travel times are trending down. The latest numbers from WisDOT showed in October of 2022 drivers spent between 40 to 60% less time on the road than the same month in 2019.
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
