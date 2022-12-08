Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Task force to address wait times, other issues with Temporary Detention Orders
People in crisis in Virginia who need immediate care are sometimes put on waiting lists due to lack of available care or other barriers, waiting on average 43 hours for placement. In a 14-month period (June 2021-July 2022), there were 21,099 Temporary Detention Orders, or TDOs in Virginia. Often times,...
Ronnie Campbell, Virginia state delegate, dies after lengthy battle with cancer
Ronnie Campbell, a Waynesboro native and Stuarts Draft High School alum who represented the 24th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. “Del. Campbell was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend,” the family said...
Sleet, freezing rain possible in Valley, Central Virginia Wednesday night
Outside of a few flurries, the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia have been spared from snow and ice this winter. However, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines said there is potential for sleet and freezing rain later this week. “There could be a period of sleet and freezing rain for the...
State Inspector General clears Virginia Tourism over contract for Youngkin commercial
The Office of the State Inspector General has cleared the Virginia Tourism Corporation of wrongdoing in its award of a $268,000 contract awarded to the political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign to produce a commercial that features the governor. The OSIG report found that Rita McClenny,...
Board approves $20M in grants to boost law enforcement, prosecutors in Virginia
The Virginia Criminal Justice Services Board is pushing $20 million toward efforts to hire more prosecutors and address manpower shortages in local police and sheriff’s departments. The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to frame it as actions toward reducing violent crime, but the issue is more basic...
Dec. 12 is the day that workers start to become less productive heading into Christmas
It’s less than two weeks ‘til Christmas. Our minds are on getting together with family, the end of the year, time off from work. And not as much on actual work. A survey from Mixbook has it that today, Dec. 12, is the day for Virginia workers that we start to slow down in terms of productivity.
