Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
Gov. announces more than $40M for 33 bridge projects across Kansas
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
Official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Big 12 Championship Trophy Statewide Tour Begins Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family by announcing a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour beginning on Wednesday. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
USD 475 recognizes accomplishments
JCHS JROTC Blue Jay Battalion - USD 475 and Junction City FFA Chapter were recognized during the recent Board of Education meeting. For the second straight year, JROTC placed first in the 'mixed category' of the All-Army Challenge Division at the Raider National Championship! The FFA placed in the Silver Division - Top 16 - at the National FFA Convention. Additionally, Isabel Huddleston and Leon Leadabrand finished 7th in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.
Oil spill in rural Kan. creek that shut down pipeline is contained
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Food Policy Council of Geary County will host a community meeting
Live Well Geary County has announced that the Food Policy Council is hosting a Community Meeting on January 25 from 10am-2pm to discuss the Geary County Food System Plan. Items that will be addressed are food waste, food access, agriculture, and nutrition. Registration is free and lunch will be provided!
Konza Earns National Recognition for Quality and Technology
(JUNCTION CITY, KS) This fall, Konza Prairie Community Health Center earned recognition as a 2022 Health Center Quality Leader, ranking it among the top 10% of community health centers in the nation for best overall clinical performance. Konza also received the Quality Badge for Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT), awarded to clinics who optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.
Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council is being formed
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is creating a Sheriff's Citizen Advisory Council. The goal is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective on crime, public safety, neighborhood or geographically specific areas of concern, and how the sheriff's office can improve core service delivery. One primary objective is to...
JCPD accepts Citizens Police Academy applications
Junction City police are now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on January 19th. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City's website www.junctioncity-ks.org under Your Government>Public Safety>Police Department>Citizen's Police Academy. You can also request an application by email at [email protected]
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill
An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
Library community archives are highlighted for retired school personnel
The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel (JCARSP) heard Friday from Mike Sellman from the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library on the library’s community archives. The Junction City High School JC Singers under the direction of Michael Brown performed and the JCARSP members sang Christmas carols. For their service...
