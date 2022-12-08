Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
Walker Hayes coming to Ford Center spring 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walker Hayes is bringing his Duck Buck Tour to the Ford Center this spring. According to a social media post, Hayes will be in concert in Evansville on April 20. Special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland will also be a part of the show. Officials say...
14news.com
Comedian Joe Gatto coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Improv comedian and television personality, Joe Gatto, will bring his Night of Comedy Tour to Old National Events Plaza on March 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Gatto is known for the TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index. Tickets start at $36.00 plus applicable fees...
14news.com
Downtown Evansville to host ‘Santa Stroll’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is hosting a holiday event Friday to showcase its holiday spirit with a traveling event. Starting on Riverside Drive and Main Street, the public is invited to an event to walk or drive down the street to see Christmas lights and decorations called the “Santa Stroll,” presented by Riverside Capital Management Group.
14news.com
Princeton couple receives A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple in Princeton received some help from A+ Derr. Joseph and Bethany Bichler were the recipients of A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway. Joseph is a sergeant in the army who was recently deployed to Iraq. A+ Derr provided the couple with a two ton furnace...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s a somber day for the University of Evansville. Today marks 45 years since a plane carrying the men’s basketball team crashed, killing all 29 people on board. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Evansville over the weekend. So far, police say no one...
14news.com
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location. EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday. The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes...
14news.com
USI experiences power outage Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana had a power outage that has led to some finals being cancelled Monday. According to university officials, due to the power outage, finals scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. were cancelled and employees left at 3 p.m. Due to the...
14news.com
VHS low cost spay & neuter clinic approaches 100,000th surgery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday the Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic will perform its 100,000th surgery. The clinic has been in place for 15 years. Officials say spay/neuter is the only permanent solution to the complex problem of shelter overcrowding, not only in Evansville but...
14news.com
Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away. According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania. Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
14news.com
Co-Working Cottage to now host private events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Smaller events will now be held in a co-working space in downtown Newburgh. Since opening earlier in 2022, the The Co-Working Cottage has served as a business hub and co-working space, renting out workstations and a conference room at affordable rates. Now the cottage will host...
14news.com
‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A community ‘Giving Wall’ is up in Tell City in front of the town’s city hall. Officials say you can add items to the wall to help those in need. This comes after the community was inspired by a Newburgh woman’s ‘Giving...
14news.com
USI men’s basketball beats Indiana State in OT, stays undefeated at home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI men’s basketball advances to 5-5 on the season after an impressive overtime victory against 9-2 Indiana State on Sunday night. The 88-85 victory keeps the Screaming Eagles undefeated against Missouri Valley Conference opponents (2-0), and undefeated at home (4-0). Newburgh native, and sophomore guard,...
14news.com
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
14news.com
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night. Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched. Phillips said he was the first person on the...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
14news.com
Henderson Co. girls basketball has championship aspirations once again, in ‘22-’23
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Henderson County girls basketball has high hopes for another good season, and they have the pieces to make it happen. Jeff Haile’s program has four seniors, who have a ton of big game experience. This year’s senior class has been to the state sweet 16,...
14news.com
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St. Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St. Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville. ‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado...
14news.com
Avian flu confirmed in Gibson Co. water birds
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The avian influenza has been confirmed in snow geese and water birds from Gibson County. According to a press release, after diagnostic testing on dead birds was done at the National Veterinary Services Lab, they discovered they carried the avain flu. The Indiana Department of...
14news.com
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Fort Branch
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Sunday night. Dispatch says it happened on the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch. The call originally came in around 9 p.m. Firefighters told our 14 News...
