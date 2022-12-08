Aurora boys basketball coach Greg Rodi has resigned, according to a press release from the Aurora City School District. Rodi led the Greenmen during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, as well as the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. His time at Aurora included an eight-win jump as the Greenmen went from a 4-15 record his first season to a 12-12 finish last year. Rodi took over in 2020 for T.J. Henderson, who now coaches the Crestwood girls basketball team.

AURORA, OH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO