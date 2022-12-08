Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
Flavored Cigarettes & Vapes Banned in Columbus
At last night’s Columbus City Council meeting, legislation was passed to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, citing the harmful effects on targeted communities including children and minorities. Ordinance 3253-2022 will prohibit the sale of flavored cigarettes — including menthol cigarettes — and vape products, within the City of Columbus, starting on January 1, 2024.
columbusunderground.com
27 Applicants for Vacant City Council Seat
Following the recent departure announcement of Columbus City Council Member Elizabeth Brown, Columbus City Council announced its process and timeline for a replacement appointee to serve out the remainder of that term through the end of 2023. Last Friday, representatives with Columbus City Council announced that 27 locals had submitted...
columbusunderground.com
Columbus City Council Approves Funding for E-Bike Rebate Program
Columbus City Council last night approved legislation allocating $250,000 to establish an e-bike rebate program that would be administered by Smart Columbus. “Transportation is the leading contributor to climate change in Columbus and working class residents often have limited choices about how to get around,” said Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, in introducing the legislation. “In light of these facts, the city of Columbus is excited to launch this pilot e-bike discount program.”
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Artists
Having a favorite artist is a very personal thing. Their work and medium and style all have to fit your personal preferences, which makes it pretty hard to put together a true top 10 list in this category. But we feel pretty strongly that highlighting local talent with lists like this far outweighs the social media bickering that might ensue, because there are literally hundreds of local artists that just aren’t in this list this year but are equally deserving of the spotlight.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Salons & Spas in Columbus
When you’re looking for more than just a haircut, look no further. Columbus is filled with top notch salons and spas that offer a wide variety of styling, pampering, cosmetic and self-care services that go above and beyond the norm. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite places...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Art Galleries
Columbus is filled with great art gallery spaces in all neighborhoods. From The Short North to Franklinton to Bexley and Grandview Heights. For the second year in a row, our readers have voted for the ROY G BIV Gallery as the number one gallery in the city. After decades in the Short North, the space relocated to Franklinton in 2019, and has quickly become embraced as a destination during Franklinton Fridays and other special events.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Festivals
Columbus can’t get enough festivals. The summertime features one or two festivals per weekend, but year round you’re going to find all kinds of fun large-scale events featuring music, art, entertainment, food and more. Our readers were asked to vote for their favorite festivals of 2022, and this...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Coffee Shops
Where do you go when you want a cup of morning brown? Everyone’s got a favorite cafe, and collectively, our readers have voted once again for their favorite coffee shop to help us determine the best of the year!. In first place once again is Stauf’s Coffee Roasters. With...
columbusunderground.com
The Bottle Shop Under New Ownership
The Bottle Shop has a new owner. Gregory Stokes, co-owner of Accent Wine Parlor Downtown, is now at the helm of the bar and wine shop at 237 King Ave. Stokes aims to keep the core of the business as an industry-friendly hangout and neighborhood bottle shop the same. It will still be The Bottle Shop, he says, but he does plan to give the space a bit of a refresh and some polish.
Comments / 0