‘I think we’re getting better:’ Matt Canada touts improvements in Steelers offense

In terms of yardage gained, the past four of the Pittsburgh Steelers outings have each ranked among their six best games of the season. The same is true in regards to offensive points scored.

Notable, too, is that the Steelers have won three of their past four after a 2-6 start.

The rookie quarterback is looking more like a long-term face of the franchise, the running game is producing like it hasn’t in years, and even the much-maligned offensive line is, by all indications, playing well.

All in all, it’s a good time to be the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. At least, for Matt Canada, better than about a month ago when the offense’s lack of production had him as the target of fan ire.

“We’re playing better. We’re executing better. We’re having less missed assignments,” Canada said before Thursday’s practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “I think there’s more accountability amongst the players with each other. But there’s no dramatic change. That’s not what everybody probably wants (to hear), but we’ve continued to get better. We’re nowhere near where we want to be yet.”

Since an idle week, the Steelers over their past four games are averaging 23.3 points, 351.0 total yards and 161.3 rushing yards per game. Each of those, extrapolated over the full season, would rank among the top 14 of the 32-team NFL, highlighted by No. 5 in rushing.

Additionally, Kenny Pickett has not thrown an interception in that span and has posted a career-high passer rating each of the past three games.

Heady times for Canada?

“I think it’s showing that you have to continue to push and push and keep doing what you believe is right,” Canada said. “I think our guys have done that. We’re nowhere near being done. We got five (games) left. We’ve got a huge one (against the Baltimore Ravens) this week. We’re not a finished product in any way, shape or form. But I do think you’re starting to see our players more importantly, which is really all that matters, are starting to see why we’re doing it, how this fits, what their roles are.

“There’s not a real magic formula to it. Sometimes you wish there was. I’m not going to say me, but I think we as a staff have stayed the course. We know why we’re doing what we’re doing. We know why we’re running the plays we’re running. We know who we’re trying to get the ball to. It doesn’t always show up and nobody outside of the building maybe understands why, but you just have to keep doing what I believe is right.”

Pickett on Wednesday was complimentary of Canada, who is in his third season with the Steelers and his second calling the plays.

“We have a really good relationship,” Pickett said, “where we can talk about pretty much anything.”

The weekly questions regarding Canada’s job status from media to head coach Mike Tomlin, for now, have ceased. The Steelers are winning – for now – and Canada has a palpable appearance of more comfort while talking publicly while at the team facility.

“It’s hard to build. It’s hard to be young. It’s hard to make mistakes. It’s hard to make mistakes at critical times,” Canada said. “And it’s the National Football League. So, we’re making less mistakes, we’re making more plays (recently).

“There’s still too many plays out there. We’re still leaving points on the board that we can’t leave out there. But I think we’re getting better.”

