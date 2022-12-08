Read full article on original website
The Nooksack tribe in Washington is attempting to evict people from tribal homes
The Nooksack tribe in Washington state is removing dozens of people from the tribe because it disputes their ancestral ties. The move could also force them out of tribal housing. Lilly Ana Fowler from member station KNKX has more. LILLY ANA FOWLER, BYLINE: The Nooksack tribe is based in Deming,...
Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
