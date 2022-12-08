UHP: Drivers asked to avoid NB I-15 between Lehi and Draper after crash spills 1,500 gallons of crude oil

Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Big Cottonwood Canyon closed in both directions due to multiple weather-related crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple weather-related crashes forced both directions of Big Cottonwood Canyon closed Monday. Officials said around 3 p.m. traffic traveling in both directions on SR-190 had been closed near the mouth of the canyon at milepost 4.8. There was no estimated clearing time, UDOT officials...
Gephardt Daily
Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
Idaho State Journal
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into truck
ROY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after striking the back end of a truck Saturday. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy City Police Department says the incident occurred at 4000 S. and Midland Drive in Roy. The motorcycle was heading northbound when the...
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
Gephardt Daily
MAC-10 toting carjacking suspect crashes into SLCPD patrol cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged carjacker who brandished a MAC-10 was booked into jail early Monday morning after crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser. A woman had just gotten into her car, placing the keys into the ignition, the driver’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
kslnewsradio.com
60 mph winds blows over semi-truck on I-15
IRON COUNTY, Utah — 60 mph winds blew over a semi-truck on I-15 Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the truck blew over just north of Cedar City, at milepost 41. See footage of the incident below:. Video credit: Max Jacobsen. Trooper Mikki Tucker, with Utah Highway...
KSLTV
NB I-15 reopens following crash, massive oil spill in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — State troopers closed northbound Interstate 15 at 14600 South due to a crash involving several vehicles and a tanker that spilled over 2,000 gallons of oil on the roadway. Drivers experienced major delays near the Point of the Mountain, and Cpl. Tara Whalberg with the Utah...
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
ksl.com
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple shots fired between groups near Fairpark neighborhood; 2 victims taken to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan police nab alleged game burglar
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police Monday night announced they had tracked down the culprit in a $20,000 burglary at a digital game outlet. After a break-in last week at Mythos Games, police acted on a tip and information from other related burglaries...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
