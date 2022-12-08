ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals Signing Carson Strong to Practice Squad

After the Arizona Cardinals saw Kyler Murray go down with a torn ACL, the team has reportedly signed Carson Strong to their practice squad. When Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went down with a torn ACL, his season was effectively over. Just four games remain on the schedule for Arizona, yet Murray's rehab and recovery looks to extend into the beginning stages of next season as well.
