Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'

Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
