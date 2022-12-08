Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
‘The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why Blake Shelton ‘Hasn’t Seen’ A Singer Like Him On The Show
Ahead of Bodie’s top 8 semi-finals performance of Halsey’s “Without Me,” Blake Shelton revealed that Bodie is “actually teaching” him new things at this point. “He knows exactly what he wants to do,” Blake said about his contestant. After the live show, Bodie spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about getting such praise from Blake.
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double takes with her striking new look just a few weeks earlier. It's not hard for folks to see how much Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, with...
A 'superstar' shockingly goes home on 'The Voice': 'I don't know what America was thinking'
Tuesday brought The Voice top 13 results show, which determined this season’s all-important top 10. At the start of the evening, host Carson Daly explained that nine contestants would be voted through, based on Monday’s top 13 performances, after which the remaining four singers would compete for the last spot via a real-time, audience-voted, Instant Save sing-off.
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs
The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Gwen Stefani NOT Spending Thanksgiving with Children, Says She's Thankful For Blake Shelton
Gavin Rossdale has shared his Thanksgiving intentions. And this implies that Gwen Stefani is spending this precious day without her kids. But then, based on her social media post, she's very happy and thankful the most for her husband Blake Shelton, anyway. So the holiday must be working well for her.
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
