George Strait Raises Incredible $2.4 Million for Veterans During Vaqueros Del Mar Benefit Concert, Golf Tournament

By Brett Stayton
 5 days ago
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’

Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and More Country Stars Decorate Christmas Trees To Benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation

Country music stars Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and many others are decorating Christmas trees to benefit a children’s foundation. They along with many others are coming together to support Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 39th annual A Country Christmas event. It features the Parade of Trees, too. This happens to be Tennessee’s longest-running holiday attraction for local and visiting families.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALABAMA STATE
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Outsider.com

Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw Shares Joyful Cover of George Strait’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw is covering yet another Christmas tune for the holiday season, and this time, he's taking on "Christmas Cookies," George Strait's ode to a delicious holiday treat. In the cover video he shared to social media, McGraw sits with his guitar player and fiddle player as he sings. McGraw launches into the song with a smile on his face, singing the main refrain with a slight change to the lyrics, which he says was in an effort to make his band members laugh.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

