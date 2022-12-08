George Strait Raises Incredible $2.4 Million for Veterans During Vaqueros Del Mar Benefit Concert, Golf Tournament

Read full article on original website
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’
Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”
Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH
Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”
Loretta Lynn Recalls Patsy Cline Stopping A Secret Meeting Concocted To Keep Her Off The Grand Ole Opry: “Inviting Patsy Was Their Mistake”
Talk about a true friend. It’s pretty well-known that Patsy Cline played an instrumental role in helping Loretta Lynn early in her career, as they met not long after Loretta first moved to Nashville and became fast friends. And actually, they were born just five months apart in 1932,...
Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and More Country Stars Decorate Christmas Trees To Benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation
Country music stars Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and many others are decorating Christmas trees to benefit a children’s foundation. They along with many others are coming together to support Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 39th annual A Country Christmas event. It features the Parade of Trees, too. This happens to be Tennessee’s longest-running holiday attraction for local and visiting families.
How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”
Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Tim McGraw Shares Joyful Cover of George Strait’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ [Watch]
Tim McGraw is covering yet another Christmas tune for the holiday season, and this time, he's taking on "Christmas Cookies," George Strait's ode to a delicious holiday treat. In the cover video he shared to social media, McGraw sits with his guitar player and fiddle player as he sings. McGraw launches into the song with a smile on his face, singing the main refrain with a slight change to the lyrics, which he says was in an effort to make his band members laugh.
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ During ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Scotty McCreery totally nailed his cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” during the 13th annual “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8, putting a country spin on the classic song. The number opened with lively fiddle and then McCreery launched into it with his distinct low tones.
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
George Strait Celebrates Anniversary with Wife Norma in Sweet Post: LOOK
More than five decades after their elopement in Mexico, George Strait and his wife Norma celebrated their 51st anniversary over the weekend. On Sunday (November 4th), George Strait’s social media team took to the country music legend’s Twitter account to wish him and Norma a happy anniversary. “Happy anniversary to George and Norma!” the tweet reads.
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
Tyler Hubbard Personally Delivers Toys to Kids in Nashville Hospital: WATCH
For this holiday season, Tyler Hubbard is giving back to his local community. Recently, the former Florida Georgia Line frontman made a trip to a local children’s hospital to pay a special visit to children receiving medical treatment. According to reports, the country star partnered with First Responders Children’s...
