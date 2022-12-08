ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Gorga addresses ‘inconsistencies’ in ‘confusing’ Teresa Giudice feud

By Nicki Gostin
 5 days ago

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is just as confused by the “inconsistencies” of her feud with co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and her new husband, Luis “Louis” Ruelas.

When asked why Ruelas dubbed her husband, Joe Gorga, a “good guy” after a months-long feud, she told Page Six, “We don’t know.”

Melissa — who was in attendance at the TPG Awards Thursday night — further told us, “It’s very confusing. There are a lot of ups and downs and a lot of inconsistencies, so we’re wondering as much as you are.”

As for Joe, he was more magnanimous, saying that “it’s real nice” Ruelas considers him a good guy.

He added, “I am a good guy. Too good! That’s the problem!”

Last month, Ruelas made the comment about Joe as he recalled the moment they for the first time.

He said of his brother-in-law, “The first moment I met Joe, I would even say both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation.”

He continued, “He talked about my work as a man, working through s—t and all that stuff, like, you just like open up to him. Joe’s the kind of guy you can do that to, or with.”

Giudice (far left) and Joe (far right) have been feuding ever since the former spread a rumor that Melissa (second from the right) was cheating.
Joe and Melissa, 43, have been in the midst of some family drama with Teresa, 50, after the latter claimed her sister-in-law had affair with longtime friend Nick Barrotta.

Ruelas, 47, went on to say that his brother-in-law is “at the core […] a good human being.”

After a vicious fight broke out during the filming of the Season 13 finale, the couple decided to not attend Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding .

However, it’s not the first time the Gorga siblings have quarreled over the years and Joe told Page Six during BravoCon that it’s affecting his mental health.

“At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired. I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years,” he said about their often-fraught relationship that has been featured on the show since it premiered in 2009.

“I’m 48 years old, and I’m happy that I woke up this morning and happy that I have healthy kids, a beautiful wife, a beautiful life, and I just want to be happy, man,” he continued. “This kind of drama is ruining my life.”

And despite their feud making for good TV, Melissa called the discord “very sad.”

She said, “We really wish for the best and we hope it heals one day. We have a lot of kids between us, it’s very sad and no one wants it this way. I know we don’t.”

“It’s sad, I wish it wouldn’t be like that, I really do,” Joe added.

Melissa and Joe share three children, while Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice have four daughters.

Other Bravo celebs at The Points Guy Award show included Margaret and Joe Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Lexi Barbuto.

