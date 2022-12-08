Madonna confuses fans with ‘weird’ black lace balaclava

Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling.

Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week.

But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble.

“You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented on Madonna’s post, adding, “You’re ruining your beauty!!!”

Madonna’s fans were left confused by the “weird” black lace balaclava. madonna/Instagram

“Listen to your fans – be yourself not this,” another implored, while a third simply said her latest kinky getup “looks weird.”

But others jumped to Madonna’s defense, with one in particular pointing out that the music legend has been provocative since the start of her decades-long career.

“Everyone with something to say about her appearance – aesthetics are subjective, arbitrary and irrelevant to substance,” they wrote, in part. “What you are expressing is your discomfort with her actions. That’s exactly what art is meant to do – provoke. She is an artist, playing with contemporary mediums.”

Added the commenter, “Almost nobody on Instagram posts pictures that bear any resemblance to their natural appearance. Ask yourself why you care so much. Ask yourself why it bothers you. Do you think she cares what you think. Do you know what she thinks about you? Nothing.”

Clearly, Madge isn’t interested in hearing opinions about her newest choice of headgear, as she previously wore the same sheer balaclava back in May in an Instagram video that showed her smoking hookah.

The video sparked TikToks and memes, with people comparing the mom of six to a “sleep paralysis demon.”

Earlier this week, the Material Girl paired a corset with a tutu for her children’s piano recital, showing off the same lace-up lingerie she previously wore for her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

Of course, a corset probably wouldn’t be most folks’ first choice for an all-you-can-eat meal — but then again, Madonna doesn’t exactly dress like the rest of us.