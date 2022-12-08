ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Madonna confuses fans with ‘weird’ black lace balaclava

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik61z_0jcGX9jb00

Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement.

On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling.

Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week.

But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble.

“You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented on Madonna’s post, adding, “You’re ruining your beauty!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJIN0_0jcGX9jb00
Madonna’s fans were left confused by the “weird” black lace balaclava.
madonna/Instagram

“Listen to your fans – be yourself not this,” another implored, while a third simply said her latest kinky getup “looks weird.”

But others jumped to Madonna’s defense, with one in particular pointing out that the music legend has been provocative since the start of her decades-long career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sBRT_0jcGX9jb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c506U_0jcGX9jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8HlB_0jcGX9jb00

“Everyone with something to say about her appearance – aesthetics are subjective, arbitrary and irrelevant to substance,” they wrote, in part. “What you are expressing is your discomfort with her actions. That’s exactly what art is meant to do – provoke. She is an artist, playing with contemporary mediums.”

Added the commenter, “Almost nobody on Instagram posts pictures that bear any resemblance to their natural appearance. Ask yourself why you care so much. Ask yourself why it bothers you. Do you think she cares what you think. Do you know what she thinks about you? Nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E31BZ_0jcGX9jb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AqMZ_0jcGX9jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxOKt_0jcGX9jb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKhTu_0jcGX9jb00

Clearly, Madge isn’t interested in hearing opinions about her newest choice of headgear, as she previously wore the same sheer balaclava back in May in an Instagram video that showed her smoking hookah.

The video sparked TikToks and memes, with people comparing the mom of six to a “sleep paralysis demon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NfYg_0jcGX9jb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLGeg_0jcGX9jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cw5Zx_0jcGX9jb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voG8Z_0jcGX9jb00

Earlier this week, the Material Girl paired a corset with a tutu for her children’s piano recital, showing off the same lace-up lingerie she previously wore for her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

Of course, a corset probably wouldn’t be most folks’ first choice for an all-you-can-eat meal — but then again, Madonna doesn’t exactly dress like the rest of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkmUA_0jcGX9jb00
“Baby wants to ride,” the “Hung Up” hitmaker captioned an Instagram Story with the whip.
madonna/Instagram

Comments / 131

ROBERT SAMORAJ
4d ago

she has found a sure way to stay highlighted in the media. but actually she's a very lonely old lady, excuse me I called ( it a lady )🤭

Reply
32
oldschool94
4d ago

Michigan, here. Madonna! MaDONNA. did we not ask u to stop it! yes. yes. I believe we aka Michigan did. listen! stop it. just stop. whew! go somewhere and SAT DOWN. Geesh! making a fool out if yourself & embarrassing ur children. 😯😦🧐😗😔

Reply(1)
18
Danny Herrera
4d ago

The old lady is off her rocker, she needs medical attention. This is not good to see her as she is today. Very sad.

Reply
27
Related
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Inquisitr.com

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Inquisitr.com

Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Inquisitr.com

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'

The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Inquisitr.com

Bhad Bhabie Poses In Playboy Underwear For Spicy Selfies

At just 19 years old, rapper and influencer Bhad Bhabie has taken the world by storm. Real name Danielle Bregoli, she took the world by storm when her mother, Barbara, took the teenager on Dr. Phil in 2016 because she was worried about her daughter's new look. Bhabie's catchphrase, “cash me outside, how bout dah?” quickly became a meme.
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy