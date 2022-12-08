ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year

It was an emotional day for a New Buffalo principal. Adam Bowen of New Buffalo Elementary, was surprised by his students and staff this afternoon in honor of quite a prestigious award. There are more than 5-thousand elementary and middle school principals in the Great Lakes state. But only one...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
Elkhart Public Safety board signs off on police contract between FOP and city

The Elkhart Board of Public Safety signed off on a new contract between the city and Fraternal Order of Police #52 who represent Elkhart police officers. Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore added, “I’m pleased that they were able to reach this agreement and thank all of the individuals who worked tirelessly on these contract negotiations. I also want to thank the Elkhart City Council and the Board of Public Safety for their approval of this contract, and for recognizing the value of our officers and their service to our community.”
ELKHART, IN
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson held at North Side Gymnasium

Saturday the Elkhart community honored Garvin Roberson, the brother of Mayor Rod Roberson, at his Celebration of Life. According to Michigan State Police, Garvin was found dead last week inside his SUV, submerged in water. The celebration was held inside the gymnasium of North Side Middle School in Elkhart. People...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Police Department hosts "Cookies with Santa" event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department was filled today with Holiday joy. After positive feedback last year, Cookies with Santa returned, and kids had smiles on their face as they were able to eat cookies and take a photo with Santa Claus. The event was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Michigan homeowners speak out against nearby marijuana fields

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — Frustration and concern for homeowners in Penn Township, Michigan who spoke again to board members on what they say is an overwhelmingly strong marijuana odor. WSBT first told you about this problem caused by nearby pot fields back in October. Monday night, the township...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Michiana hospitals not overwhelmed by "tripledemic" cases

Hospitals nationwide are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic. The flu, Covid and RSV to blame. That leaves hospitals with fewer ER beds to treat people. Indiana officials are urging people to get vaccinated...The same goes for our local officials. While Michiana may not be seeing the same hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Santa makes stop at South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — You have a chance to meet Santa Claus Monday evening!. The big guy will be stopping at the South Bend Police Department for a "Cookies with Santa" event. Families and children can eat cookies with Santa, then get a free photo. The event is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mishawaka intersection temporarily closed for utility work

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A traffic alert for drivers in downtown Mishawaka. The intersection of South Main Street and Third Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Crews will be doing utility work just west of the Post Office. The intersection is expected to reopen Tuesday evening,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise again in South Bend

The South Bend Police are reporting another uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the city. Thefts of these vehicles were first on the rise back in July. South Bend Police state the recent increase in Kia vehicle thefts is likely motivated by posts circulating on social media showing how they can be stolen without a key.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elderly woman drives car into Mishawaka pond

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after driving her car into a Mishawaka pond. It happened around midnight on Edison Lakes Parkway, just south of Day Road. The woman is expected to be okay. Police say she was taken to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Vehicle hits, kills 16-year-old in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle. It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m. on Oak Road and Pidco Drive in Plymouth. That is on Plymouth's near northside near the Coca-Cola bottling plant. Police say Maleek Steele was pronounced dead at the...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Gator Bowl Quarterback Plan TBD for Notre Dame

In just under three weeks, Notre Dame will hit the field in Jacksonville, to take on South Carolina in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. That much we know, but what we don't know just yet is what the quarterback situation will be for the Irish. There are two candidates available...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced for role in beating of inmate

A former Elkhart Police officer has been sentenced for his role in the beating of a man who was handcuffed to a chair in 2018. Cory Newland was given 15 months in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty in federal court to Deprivation of Civil Rights. Jail surveillance video showed...
ELKHART, IN
#5 Irish Roll Past Merrimack 108-44

Notre Dame lead the entire time of their contest with Merrimack, winning in dominant fashion 108-44 Saturday. It was a team effort to say the least; not only did every healthy member of head coach Niele Ivey's team make an appearance in the game, each player scored at least one point.
SOUTH BEND, IN

