Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
22 WSBT
New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year
It was an emotional day for a New Buffalo principal. Adam Bowen of New Buffalo Elementary, was surprised by his students and staff this afternoon in honor of quite a prestigious award. There are more than 5-thousand elementary and middle school principals in the Great Lakes state. But only one...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Public Safety board signs off on police contract between FOP and city
The Elkhart Board of Public Safety signed off on a new contract between the city and Fraternal Order of Police #52 who represent Elkhart police officers. Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore added, “I’m pleased that they were able to reach this agreement and thank all of the individuals who worked tirelessly on these contract negotiations. I also want to thank the Elkhart City Council and the Board of Public Safety for their approval of this contract, and for recognizing the value of our officers and their service to our community.”
22 WSBT
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson held at North Side Gymnasium
Saturday the Elkhart community honored Garvin Roberson, the brother of Mayor Rod Roberson, at his Celebration of Life. According to Michigan State Police, Garvin was found dead last week inside his SUV, submerged in water. The celebration was held inside the gymnasium of North Side Middle School in Elkhart. People...
22 WSBT
Concord School Board holds public meeting following "corrected" election results
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Concord School Board just held its first public meeting. This comes after the results to this year's midterm results were "corrected." The Elkhart County Clerk says the tabulating machine did not properly count the school board votes after some voted for too many candidates.
22 WSBT
South Bend Police Department hosts "Cookies with Santa" event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department was filled today with Holiday joy. After positive feedback last year, Cookies with Santa returned, and kids had smiles on their face as they were able to eat cookies and take a photo with Santa Claus. The event was...
22 WSBT
Michigan homeowners speak out against nearby marijuana fields
PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — Frustration and concern for homeowners in Penn Township, Michigan who spoke again to board members on what they say is an overwhelmingly strong marijuana odor. WSBT first told you about this problem caused by nearby pot fields back in October. Monday night, the township...
22 WSBT
Michiana hospitals not overwhelmed by "tripledemic" cases
Hospitals nationwide are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic. The flu, Covid and RSV to blame. That leaves hospitals with fewer ER beds to treat people. Indiana officials are urging people to get vaccinated...The same goes for our local officials. While Michiana may not be seeing the same hospital...
22 WSBT
Wi-Fi antennas to be installed across Benton Harbor for free internet access
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Free Wi-Fi will soon be coming to the city of Benton Harbor. Cornerstone Alliance is moving forward with a plan to install Wi-Fi antennas throughout the city. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, it is thanks to a grant from the Department...
22 WSBT
Santa makes stop at South Bend Police Department
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — You have a chance to meet Santa Claus Monday evening!. The big guy will be stopping at the South Bend Police Department for a "Cookies with Santa" event. Families and children can eat cookies with Santa, then get a free photo. The event is...
22 WSBT
Light display returns to Fernwood Botanical Garden, successful holiday season so far
The lights are back at The Fernwood Botanical Garden. The display made its return last year after a 13-year hiatus, and the garden says it had a great turn out. The trail was even extended this year. "It's beautiful. the colors are so beautiful," said Linda Sprague, who was visiting...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka intersection temporarily closed for utility work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A traffic alert for drivers in downtown Mishawaka. The intersection of South Main Street and Third Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Crews will be doing utility work just west of the Post Office. The intersection is expected to reopen Tuesday evening,...
22 WSBT
Breaking: Juvenile waived to adult court in murder of corrections officer
The Juvenile involved in the murder of correctional officer Rhema Harris, 28, was waived into adult court on Tuesday. Braelyn Rios, 15, face three preliminary charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony and Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65...
22 WSBT
Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise again in South Bend
The South Bend Police are reporting another uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the city. Thefts of these vehicles were first on the rise back in July. South Bend Police state the recent increase in Kia vehicle thefts is likely motivated by posts circulating on social media showing how they can be stolen without a key.
22 WSBT
Elderly woman drives car into Mishawaka pond
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after driving her car into a Mishawaka pond. It happened around midnight on Edison Lakes Parkway, just south of Day Road. The woman is expected to be okay. Police say she was taken to...
22 WSBT
Vehicle hits, kills 16-year-old in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle. It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m. on Oak Road and Pidco Drive in Plymouth. That is on Plymouth's near northside near the Coca-Cola bottling plant. Police say Maleek Steele was pronounced dead at the...
22 WSBT
Gator Bowl Quarterback Plan TBD for Notre Dame
In just under three weeks, Notre Dame will hit the field in Jacksonville, to take on South Carolina in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. That much we know, but what we don't know just yet is what the quarterback situation will be for the Irish. There are two candidates available...
22 WSBT
Former Elkhart Police officer sentenced for role in beating of inmate
A former Elkhart Police officer has been sentenced for his role in the beating of a man who was handcuffed to a chair in 2018. Cory Newland was given 15 months in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty in federal court to Deprivation of Civil Rights. Jail surveillance video showed...
22 WSBT
#5 Irish Roll Past Merrimack 108-44
Notre Dame lead the entire time of their contest with Merrimack, winning in dominant fashion 108-44 Saturday. It was a team effort to say the least; not only did every healthy member of head coach Niele Ivey's team make an appearance in the game, each player scored at least one point.
Comments / 0