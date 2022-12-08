Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 10:45:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of one to four inches. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rusk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RUSK AND NORTH CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES COUNTIES At 327 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Trawick, or 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Garrison around 345 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lawsonville and Appleby. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 30 inches, with highest amounts generally from Lead and Deadwood to Terry Peak and Cheyenne Crossing. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 03:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Nicollet, Sibley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sibley and Nicollet Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly east of Highway 13. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An earlier coating of freezing drizzle has already made roadways slick.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Gates of the Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Gates of the Mountains; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of one to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass and Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary depending on location and elevation. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Oglala Lakota POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph, will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Custer County Plains, the Fall River County Plains and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Stevens, Swift by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Douglas, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Douglas; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Todd WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Southwestern Adirondacks, western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie County, eastern Catskills, the Helderbergs, and the western parts of the Lake George/Saratoga area. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary depending on location and elevation. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour.
