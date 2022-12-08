SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 4A Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 4A boys basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 4A BOYS RANKINGS

All signs point to defending champion Curtis making another run at the Class 4A title with four of its five starters returning, headlined by 2024 top recruit Zoom Diallo and Point Loma Nazarene signee Tyce Paulsen.

The Wildcats look to be a team that has all the pieces to return to the state title game this year with three starters back including guard Trevor Hennig, the team's leading scorer from last year who missed the state tournament with a back injury.

Things are looking up for an Eagles squad with four starters and plenty of height back on the floor as 6-5 wing Vaughn Weems and the rest of Federal Way's core have the makings of a team ready for a deep postseason run this time around.

The Bears have the experience and talent to hang around with Curtis in the 4A SPSL with WSU pledge Parker Gerrits and 6-7 forward Andreas Engholm leading the way for a team that reached the state semifinals last year.

It'll be hard to find a team that's more experienced than Kentridge and its 11 seniors listed on the roster - as well as coach Dave Jamison, who is retiring at the end of the year. Oregon State football signee Dorian Thomas is a tone-setter for this group.

The Bullpups fell one game shy of playing for a state trophy last year and their three returning starters make them a favorite to get there this year, led by Jamil Miller and Henry Sandberg, both all-4A GSL second-teamers last season.

The Timberwolves are the early team to beat in the 4A Wesco with opposing teams having to find ways to slow down 6-7 senior wing Sylas Williams, who is proving to be a matchup nightmare most nights.

4A CBBN champion Davis unfortunately ran into Curtis at regionals where its season ended last year. But three starters are back, including leading scorer Cesar Hernandez and all-leaguers Blake Garza and Brandon Lee.

This year's Union team looks very different from last year's that took fifth-place in the state tournament. It will be paced by 6-5 forward Yanni Fassilis, who might see extended run at point guard for a lineup that boasts plenty of height.

If you though junior Josh Woodard was a good quarterback for the Bombers this fall - watch him score and run the point for the basketball team. He is the lone returning all-MCC first teamer - and well as forward Luke Westerfield, a second-team pick.

FIRST FIVE OUT: Woodinville, Skyline, Tahoma, Chiawana, Bellarmine Prep