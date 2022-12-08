Read full article on original website
Related
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
NBCMontana
Isolated snow showers; temperatures plummet heading into next week
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Science of snow above freezing temperature
We are taught in grade school that water freezes at 32 degrees. With this knowledge, you would expect to see rain falling when the temperatures are above freezing and snow when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below. However, this isn’t always the case. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains in...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
NBCMontana
Bozeman ice rinks to open sooner than expected
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Treasure State is being hit with colder temperatures than expected across the state. This is good news for Bozeman’s three outdoor ice rinks. The community can expect Bogert, Beall and Southside Park ice rinks to be open early this season. “This is a first...
NBCMontana
Widespread snow expected today and Monday impacting travel; colder temperatures next week
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 AM Monday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch in the Flathead Valley, 1 to 3 inches elsewhere, except 3 to 6 inches Big Arm to Polson. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph is expected across the northern Flathead Valley and across southwest Flathead Lake.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
oilcity.news
Blizzard warnings in effect for Wyoming with heavy snow, strong winds on I-25, I-80, I-90; road closures likely
CASPER, Wyo. — With a big storm expected to move into Wyoming early this week, travel is expected to become difficult or impossible in some regions, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Blizzard warnings will start taking effect in some areas of the state on Monday...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
NBCMontana
U.S. Forest Service horses and mules enjoy winter home at Ninemile Ranger Station
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hardworking members of the U.S. Forest Service are at their winter home. All the horses and mules that help work the forest land across Montana and Idaho are on their winter break on the beautiful pastures at the Ninemile Ranger Station. They get hay and fresh...
Snowplow green light means slow down
You see a green light while you’re out driving, and it usually mean “go”. However, the Montana Department of Transportation said the green lights on the back of their plows mean something different.
NBCMontana
Snowmobilers trigger avalanche near Cooke City
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowmobilers with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center triggered a large slide on Fisher Peak near Cooke City. Officials said it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The snowmobilers were riding across a low-angled slope when they triggered the slide. The avalanche ran 3-6 feet deep...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
