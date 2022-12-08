Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd annual Senior Open at SentryWorld
Wisconsin is once again set to become the center of the golf world. As SentryWorld in Steven's Point will host the 43rd annual US Senior Open. SentryWorld golf director Danny Rainbow joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Illinois man crossed center line, alcohol a factor
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Caledonia police say alcohol was a factor in a serious injury crash that happened on Highway 32 early Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say their initial investigation shows a 21-year-old Illinois man was driving southbound when it appears that he crossed the centerline between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. The Illinois driver struck a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who was driving north.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 East-West project; public weighs in on proposed expansion
Your tax dollars would pay for the long-stalled expansion of the I-94 east-west corridor. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) estimates the project will cost more than $1.2 billion.
Comments / 0