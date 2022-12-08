RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Caledonia police say alcohol was a factor in a serious injury crash that happened on Highway 32 early Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say their initial investigation shows a 21-year-old Illinois man was driving southbound when it appears that he crossed the centerline between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. The Illinois driver struck a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who was driving north.

